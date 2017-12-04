This Pune residence is a blend of colours and creativity

If you want your home to stand out from the rest, you must choose colours and materials carefully and employ a bit of innovativeness. And you can achieve all of that without spending a ton of money as well. This home in Pune can inspire you in this regard. With a decent budget of Rs. 10 lakhs at their disposal, the interior designers and decorators at Area Planz Design managed to make the residence modern, cheerful as well as creative. Neat and trendy furniture, minimalistic decor, simple designs and smart storage solutions make this home perfect for a young family with a little girl. The daughter’s bedroom is especially stunning with its vivid hues and animated decor. The balcony of this flat is unique as well and lends a rustic touch to the modern ambiance.
Since the entrance is that part of a home that makes the first impression, special attention was given to it in this project. A gorgeously textured wall panel on the right and a solid dark wooden door with a stylish metal panel in the middle make the entrance very eye-catching.
The wall of the balcony is neatly lined with earthy bricks for a rustic and exclusive look. Colourful framed artworks adorn the wall and lend the space personality.
Thanks to the spacious and charmingly rustic balcony, the home receives ample sunlight and fresh air. Glass balustrades set in metal frames make for an open look, while hanging pots of greens add freshness.
A neat turquoise couch and matching ottomans make the living area cosy and bright. The coffee table is very minimalistic and complements the seating well.
From this angle, you can admire the trendy TV unit in the living space as well as the textured wall panelling near the ceiling. The overall look is inviting and visually appealing.
Neat wooden chairs and a bench with turquoise seats surround a simple table for cosy mealtimes in the modern dining space. The crockery cabinet on the left is very sensible and stylish too.
Glossy red cabinets, mosaic tiles and modern appliances are the highlights of this minimalist and modular kitchen. The black countertop has ample space for prepping meals, while the overhead cabinets have frosted glass shutters for a trendy look.
The master bedroom boasts of a sleek and minimal closet with smooth grey sliding doors. This saves on floor area, while the tall mirror on the right helps you get dressed easily.
The daughter’s room is a riot of colours and the decor is based on the famous movie “Frozen”. The pink bed is super cute and both the bedding and the wall mural reflect scenes from the animation movie. The cushions are vibrant too and feature Disney characters.
Bright pink and ink blue make this modern study station very adorable and lively.
Blue and pink is once again the colour scheme for the daughter’s closet. It is simple yet very attractive.
