8 pictures of small balconies for Indian homes

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
For those living in apartments or flats, having a balcony in home is like owning a piece of sky. Even if it is small, still it is an escape from the four walls of the house where you can go to connect to the environment. It is the place where we can sit and enjoy the first cup of tea while listening to the sound of nature. It is where we rush when we are desperate for some fresh air oblivious of time. So why not decorate it to make it an extension of your home and part of your personality? How… ?

Well… you just need a little bit of imagination and a small amount of money to make it like the one you always wanted to have. Let’s take a stroll at these 8 amazingly attractive small balconies to get some inspiration and build one for your home. Have a look!

1. Urban garden

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Property,Building,Flowerpot,Houseplant,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Grass,Door
You are a nature lover; the size of your balcony will not deter you from loving the greenery. Take some idea from here and create an urban garden in your balcony. Turf, pebbles, wood, hangers… it has everything.

​2. In the lap of nature

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood Wood effect
The charm of this balcony is in its unrefined look. The roughness of wall, the coarseness of floor, random selection of plants and two cute little relaxing chairs with a table; just relax and enjoy your tea in the natural surroundings.

​3. Inside outside

inside outside ZERO9 Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
From ceiling to wall to the floor, everything is covered with wood thus giving the balcony a warm and elegant makeover. A glass partition sliding door separates the inside from outside. Open it and the balcony becomes a part of the interior. A beautiful little garden of planters and statues adorn the far end side of the balcony. Enjoy the view from inside or outside.

​4. Colour of nature

500 sq ft Terrace of a private apartment at Clover Water Gardens, Pune., DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Furniture,Property,Flowerpot,Houseplant,Table,Chair,Interior design,Flooring,Floor
A bench garden full of greenery, terracotta planters for more colours, red floor depicting the colour of soil, and everything complemented well with blue colour of the garden furniture; escape into this recluse to connect with the surroundings.

​5. Book lover delight

PROJECT-1 ( MR. Sunil , HSR LAYOUT ), Dsign-it Dsign-it Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
A small garden of books is all what a true book lover will love to have in their balcony. Open up the French windows and sink in a comfortable recliner with a book and coffee.

6. Cozy little romantic corner

Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
There is nothing in detail here. Just a coffee table and two chairs of rattan, a few palm trees in pots and two candle stands to burn to make your evenings special; still this cozy little peaceful corner is full of romance and elegance.


7. View from heaven

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Engineered Wood Wood effect
Simplicity has a heavenly charm to it. Simple wooden floor and glass and steel railings, garden furniture, a flower pot and a cage lamp hanging from above; the view from above is decorating this balcony and inviting you to spend a quiet evening with your spouse.

8. Best of both worlds

DECK AREA homify Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
 The elegance of wood and glass in doors and gazebo merges with the rustic charm of rough stone wall. The geometric pattern on the floor, stunning planters, attractive decoration on the wall and a beautiful cane swing; enjoy the view from your weather protected balcony even during the long Indian summers and listen to the sound of rains falling on the glass roof.

Make the most of a small balcony and enjoy it! Get some ideas from here: Make the most of a small balcony

घर के खाली हिस्सों में छोटे से बगीचे को सजाने के 19 रचनात्मक विचार
Which idea did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

