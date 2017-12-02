8 pictures of small balconies for Indian homes

For those living in apartments or flats, having a balcony in home is like owning a piece of sky. Even if it is small, still it is an escape from the four walls of the house where you can go to connect to the environment. It is the place where we can sit and enjoy the first cup of tea while listening to the sound of nature. It is where we rush when we are desperate for some fresh air oblivious of time. So why not decorate it to make it an extension of your home and part of your personality? How… ?

Well… you just need a little bit of imagination and a small amount of money to make it like the one you always wanted to have. Let’s take a stroll at these 8 amazingly attractive small balconies to get some inspiration and build one for your home. Have a look!