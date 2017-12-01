Your browser is out-of-date.

7 pictures of small pooja spaces for Indian homes

Feel Fresh with Vibrant Design, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern living room
Space crunch in cities had shrunk the size of our homes substantially. What was a must have in any home just a few years back, has now become a luxury. While rest of the rooms have reduced in size but still exist, there is no place left for pooja room. However, the fact is that we really don’t need an elaborate pooja space to pray to our God. A small pooja space is enough for our rendezvous with God. Have a look at these amazing small pooja spaces and get some ideas for you own.

1. Decorating the niche

Feel Fresh with Vibrant Design, Premdas Krishna
An elevated podium in the niche, carving on woods in the backdrop and light emancipating from them has transformed the beautiful little space into a pious and marvelous pooja space.

2. A part of the showpiece

homify Modern dining room
The dining room’s cupboard exhibiting the treasured collection of cutlery on two sides and a beautiful white curvy temple in the middle; it is an intelligent way to make space for pooja in your home. Since it occupies the center place, it is obviously the centrepiece of a beautiful cupboard.

​3. Peaceful little private space

PROJECT @ GACHIBOWLI, LalithaDesignStudio
Build just beside the study table, the pooja space has beautiful wooden partition wall and glass doors thus creating a peaceful private little room for pooja and meditation.

​4. Motif and the mandir

mandir unit homify
This simple wooden mandir hiding behind the beautiful leaf pattern motif veil looks amazing. A brass lamp and hanging bell complete the look and feel of the pooja space.

5. Wooden steps and an idol

Puja Room Ravi Prakash Architect
It is a simple way to make a pooja space in your home. Natural wooden boards and an idol sitting on top of it, plants guarding from the sides and beautiful rangoli on the floor; this is amazingly beautiful mandir for your home.

6. Movable temple

Puja Mandeer / Gurudwara Mobius Architects
There are a few advantages of having a portable small little temple at home. It can fit into the place wherever there is room available for it. In the store, kitchen, living room, dining room or even in your bedroom, it just needs a peaceful corner and your faith to create a pooja space.

7. The hanging temple

Living Area homify
An elegant wood and glass temple hangs from above in a corner. Literally it doesn’t require any floor space to have a peaceful and beautiful pooja space in your home.

If you are hunting for ideas to build a temple in your flat or apartment, then this one is for you: 7 Mandir designs for flats and apartments

A stylish flat full of modular goodness in Bangalore
Do you think that these are really beautiful and creatively designed small pooja space for Indian homes? Let us know your thoughts below.


