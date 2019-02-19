Interior design ideas from a 3BHK flat in Hyderabad

The interior designers and decorators at Shree Lalitha Consultants bring you a soothing and fashionable 3bhk flat in Hyderabad today. The colour palette is mostly composed of creams, beiges and soft greys for a spacious, bright and serene look. Wooden details appear for contrast and warmth here and there. Plush textiles, neat lines, trendy furniture and ample light make this residence a must see. Every room features smart storage solutions and space has been cleverly utilised to promote both aesthetics and comfort.
Facing a large glass window, the dining space is bright and stylish. Trendy chairs surround a round table for cosy mealtimes, while a couch and coffee table nearby let you chat casually with loved ones. Note how sleek and stylish the TV unit is as well.
Soothing neutrals and modern furniture make the living area very inviting and cosy. Stylish pendant lamps, creative shelves for storage and display, and minimalistic decor add to the subtle attraction.
Done up in soft whites and greys, the modular kitchen boasts of glossy cabinets, simple lines and ample space for moving around. Trendy appliances and adequate counter space help too.
Beige and white come together to make this modern bedroom very cosy and relaxing. The wall behind the bed is stylishly clad with mosaic and decked with quirky accents.
This chic white and grey bedroom stands out with its unique world map wall panel above the bed. Lots of space, an inbuilt wardrobe, a storage-friendly bench and stark decor complete the serene yet sensible look here.
A gorgeous golden rose on the closet doors make this spacious bedroom breathtaking. The wood and white environment looks classic, warm and welcoming. The TV unit is sleek and trendy and complements the chic bed as well.
From a different angle, you can see how a corner near the window has been reserved for the study station in this bedroom. The rug is geometrically inspired for visual interest, while the soft drapes create a dreamy feel.
