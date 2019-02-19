Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Interior design ideas from a 3BHK flat in Hyderabad

Justwords Justwords
3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian, LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio Modern style bedroom Plywood White
Loading admin actions …

The interior designers and decorators at Shree Lalitha Consultants bring you a soothing and fashionable 3bhk flat in Hyderabad today. The colour palette is mostly composed of creams, beiges and soft greys for a spacious, bright and serene look. Wooden details appear for contrast and warmth here and there. Plush textiles, neat lines, trendy furniture and ample light make this residence a must see. Every room features smart storage solutions and space has been cleverly utilised to promote both aesthetics and comfort.

View of the dining

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian, LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio Modern living room Plywood White Couch,Furniture,Property,Decoration,Comfort,Interior design,Living room,Picture frame,Floor,Flooring
LalithaDesignStudio

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian

LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

Facing a large glass window, the dining space is bright and stylish. Trendy chairs surround a round table for cosy mealtimes, while a couch and coffee table nearby let you chat casually with loved ones. Note how sleek and stylish the TV unit is as well.

Inviting living space

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian, LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio Modern dining room Plywood White
LalithaDesignStudio

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian

LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

Soothing neutrals and modern furniture make the living area very inviting and cosy. Stylish pendant lamps, creative shelves for storage and display, and minimalistic decor add to the subtle attraction.

Modular and gleaming kitchen

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian, LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio Kitchen units Plywood Beige
LalithaDesignStudio

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian

LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

Done up in soft whites and greys, the modular kitchen boasts of glossy cabinets, simple lines and ample space for moving around. Trendy appliances and adequate counter space help too.

Classy bedroom

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian, LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio Modern style bedroom Plywood White
LalithaDesignStudio

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian

LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

Beige and white come together to make this modern bedroom very cosy and relaxing. The wall behind the bed is stylishly clad with mosaic and decked with quirky accents.

The world in your bedroom

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian, LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey
LalithaDesignStudio

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian

LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

This chic white and grey bedroom stands out with its unique world map wall panel above the bed. Lots of space, an inbuilt wardrobe, a storage-friendly bench and stark decor complete the serene yet sensible look here.

A hint of luxury

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian, LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown
LalithaDesignStudio

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian

LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

A gorgeous golden rose on the closet doors make this spacious bedroom breathtaking. The wood and white environment looks classic, warm and welcoming. The TV unit is sleek and trendy and complements the chic bed as well.

Another view

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian, LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown Furniture,Property,Comfort,Building,Wood,Interior design,Shade,Curtain,Flooring,Floor
LalithaDesignStudio

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian

LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

From a different angle, you can see how a corner near the window has been reserved for the study station in this bedroom. The rug is geometrically inspired for visual interest, while the soft drapes create a dreamy feel.

Here is another story you can read –A dream home designed by architects in Mumbai

Design ideas from a 3BHK apartment with spacious terrace in Pune
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks