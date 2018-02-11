10 interior design ideas to transform your home

Often, we think that only a major renovation would make your home look better. We look and then get discouraged and even have the desire to move from homes so we do not have to deal with any stressful and expensive reforms.

But in many cases, all that is missing is a particular touch, a change here, another here, an ornament there. At least, until you have the time and money for a bigger undertaking. They are the so-called great little changes that can transform the house without so much investment or commitment, but that have a renewal effect. For example, have you thought about rearranging the décor of your living room by the rules of Feng Shui, the ancient Chinese art of harmonizing environments? Or choose a wall to paint in an unusual and stimulating color? On the other hand, you can just get rid of everything that is left in the kitchen, or rearrange the wardrobe in a different way. Other times, it's enough to buy new bedding, change the curtains , bring nature into the house, or change the picture frames. In short, small gestures realizable with little time and little money, but that will leave your house in a state of grace. Follow our suggestions and get inspired for new ideas and new changes!