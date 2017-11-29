Your browser is out-of-date.

30 pictures of beautiful headboards for your bedroom

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Apartamento The Falls 3 quartos, LEDS Arquitetura LEDS Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
One of the easiest and most interesting way to give your bedroom a face lift, is to highlight the head of the bed. Whatever be the shape, colour, or material, a beautiful headboard can add life to a dull and drab room. You can choose from classic passed headboards to the strong and beautiful wrought iron ones. So, when choosing the bed for your room, go in for one that has a dashboard. Not only do they look decorative but also have a practical function. These headboards provide support to our backs and heads. And, yes the implementation of this element, creates a beautiful contrast in the room. However, it is important that to take measurements of the bed, if you are adding a headboard at a later stage.

Today, we take you through 30 headboards – each of them beautiful and stunning in their own way. These headboards adapt seamlessly to different styles, and can breathe a change in your bedroom décor.

1. Smooth panel with geometric patterns

Quarto Casal M&N, Brasilia Design de Interiores Brasilia Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom Beige
Brasilia Design de Interiores

Brasilia Design de Interiores
Brasilia Design de Interiores
Brasilia Design de Interiores

2. LED lights on a basic dry wall relief

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

3. Fabric lined panel

Campo Belo, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern style bedroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

4. Laminated wood for the wall as well as headboard

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern style bedroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

5. Overlays- Headboard in white, with a layer of geometric paper

Decora Líder Belo Horizonte - Quarto da Blogueira de Moda, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

6. Vertical lines that run the entire height of the wall

Apartamento decorado RJZ -, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Apartamento decorado RJZ -

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura


7. Subtle wrought iron headboard for an eclectic touch

Suíte JB, Dome arquitetura Dome arquitetura Modern style bedroom Grey
Dome arquitetura

Dome arquitetura
Dome arquitetura
Dome arquitetura

8. Classic headboard with a metal structure

homify Country style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Padding in beige

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Padded headboard that covers the entire width

Apartamento The Falls 3 quartos, LEDS Arquitetura LEDS Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
LEDS Arquitetura

LEDS Arquitetura
LEDS Arquitetura
LEDS Arquitetura

11. Classic black panel with extensions

Quarto de Casal, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Modern style bedroom Wood Black
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

12. Two header pattern covered in fabric

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Classic header panel with a painting above

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style bedroom Wood White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

14. Wall to wall padding with LED lights

Decora Lider Rio de Janeiro - Quarto do Jovem Casal, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

15. Floating wooden headboard

Quarto do Casal, Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores Scandinavian style bedroom Copper/Bronze/Brass Brown
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

16. Headboard with storage place

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. The classic headboard in whites

Residência Condomínio South Valley, Piloni Arquitetura Piloni Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Piloni Arquitetura

Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura

18. Headboard extensions – A regal touch

Residência GG2, Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

19. Arm chair designed headboard

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Classic style bedroom
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

20. A simple yet elegant headboard with bedside tables

Apartamento, Paula Szabo Arquitetura Paula Szabo Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Paula Szabo Arquitetura

Paula Szabo Arquitetura
Paula Szabo Arquitetura
Paula Szabo Arquitetura

21. Super classic- headboard in two planes

Apartamento ITAIM, STUDIO GUTO MARTINS STUDIO GUTO MARTINS Classic style bedroom
STUDIO GUTO MARTINS

STUDIO GUTO MARTINS
STUDIO GUTO MARTINS
STUDIO GUTO MARTINS

22. A modern headboard with LED installations

Residência Cond. Reserva do Arvoredo, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern style bedroom
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

23. A headboard that doubles as a panel and decorative canvas

Quarto da menina, Carpaneda & Nasr Carpaneda & Nasr Modern style bedroom
Carpaneda &amp; Nasr

Carpaneda & Nasr
Carpaneda &amp; Nasr
Carpaneda & Nasr

24. Headboard framed in luxury wallpaper

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

25. Padded in a modern look

Apartamento Arte Bela Vista, Quadrilha Design Arquitetura Quadrilha Design Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Quadrilha Design Arquitetura

Quadrilha Design Arquitetura
Quadrilha Design Arquitetura
Quadrilha Design Arquitetura

26. Lacquered headboard from wall to wall

homify Modern style bedroom Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

27. Classic style with relief and contrasting edges

Projeto Residencial, Estúdio DG Arquitetura Estúdio DG Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Estúdio DG Arquitetura

Estúdio DG Arquitetura
Estúdio DG Arquitetura
Estúdio DG Arquitetura

28. Padded to perfection

Casa Indaiatuba, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

29. Padded in white with a mirror on top

Casa Indaiatuba, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

30. Simple yet elegant

APARTAMENTO FA, Botti Arquitetura e Interiores-Natália Botelho Botti Arquitetura e Interiores-Natália Botelho Modern style bedroom MDF Blue
Botti Arquitetura e Interiores-Natália Botelho

Botti Arquitetura e Interiores-Natália Botelho
Botti Arquitetura e Interiores-Natália Botelho
Botti Arquitetura e Interiores-Natália Botelho
Which of these ideas appealed to you most?


