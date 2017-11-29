30 pictures of beautiful headboards for your bedroom

One of the easiest and most interesting way to give your bedroom a face lift, is to highlight the head of the bed. Whatever be the shape, colour, or material, a beautiful headboard can add life to a dull and drab room. You can choose from classic passed headboards to the strong and beautiful wrought iron ones. So, when choosing the bed for your room, go in for one that has a dashboard. Not only do they look decorative but also have a practical function. These headboards provide support to our backs and heads. And, yes the implementation of this element, creates a beautiful contrast in the room. However, it is important that to take measurements of the bed, if you are adding a headboard at a later stage.

Today, we take you through 30 headboards – each of them beautiful and stunning in their own way. These headboards adapt seamlessly to different styles, and can breathe a change in your bedroom décor.