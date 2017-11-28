20 fantastic ideas to renew the headboard of your bed

The bedroom is, by far, the most suitable space in the house where we can put our personality on display. It’s a room that is meant for rest and should constitute a perfect environment in which we can let the imagination fly and create a magical space for sleep and relaxation. The bed is one of the most significant elements in the decoration of a modern bedroom, and consequently, the headboard is a fundamental piece to achieve the unique intimacy and style that one wants in the room.

Whether it’s the style, the materials or the shapes, any detail is welcome to give the headboard a unique appeal. Functionality does not have to be at odds with the aesthetics. The headboard of the bed offers innumerable possibilities, so why not take advantage of it?