A 3200sqft villa full of modern touches in Hyderabad

Sleek and stylish designs can do wonders for any home, even if you don’t want to experiment much with colours. That is the reason why this villa in Hyderabad is a fine medley of soothing pastels, neat wooden details, trendy furniture and smart lighting. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Regalias India Interiors & Infrastructure, the master bedroom and the children’s bedroom in this residence are of special interest. Done up in soft shades of cream, beige and blue, these rooms are cosy and highly functional. The kids’ bedroom especially is fun and full of creative ideas.
Dark wooden detailing here and there makes this modern bedroom very cosy and warm. The pastel hues of the bed linen and the decorative wall panel behind the bed make for a very elegant and relaxing look. A corner has been cleverly reserved to accommodate a compact study station with chevron wall panelling.
The neat and minimal TV unit opposite the bed looks very classic in wood and white. And the simple closet in the corner is ideal for storing clothes, shoes, bags and more. The double drapes allow you to control the influx of sunlight as and when you please.
This fun children’s bedroom boasts of an innovative wall decor depicting a scene from the famous animation movie “Up”! The wallpaper with large alphabets printed all over is playful too. A couple of sleek beds separated by a stylish study station complete the look here. The study desk has a glossy white overhead storage unit to hold all books, stationery, toys and so on.
Another wall of the kids’ bedroom features a larger than life mural of Batman! With this superhero watching over, the kids will never feel afraid of anything.
Blue, light-hued wood and white come together to make the kids’ closet a fun and trendy affair. The sliding doors save on floor area while you get ample space to organise all clothes and linen easily.
