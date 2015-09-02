Tips on how to incorporate a TV in the kitchen

It can be exhausting returning from a hard day at work and then having to prepare dinner for the whole family, but with a TV in the kitchen, at least you have a consolation prize. Sometimes all you want to do when you get back from work is to switch on the TV. Now you can do that in the kitchen while making something to eat.

Have your TV mounted on the wall of your kitchen and define the area with a wooden wall panel while creating extra shelf space. Maybe the TV in the kitchen will motivate you to stay in the kitchen longer and cook healthier meals for you and your family?

If you prefer not to have the TV mounted on the wall, then check out some of the TV stands and cabinets here on homify.