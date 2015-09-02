Tips on how to incorporate a TV in the kitchen

Our modern lifestyles often force us to multitask in a number of situations in order to save time and be more efficient. Incorporating a TV in the kitchen is one way of multitasking and making our life more efficient. For example, you can watch the morning news while making breakfast or cook dinner for your family white watching your favorite sitcom on TV. There are only so many hours in a day to get everything done. A small thing like placing a TV in the kitchen may end up making life smoother for everyone.
Let's browse through some ideas on how to incorporate a TV in the kitchen.
Although this arrangement is unusual, it looks cozy and may be quite practical actually. Now you can laze around on the couch and watch TV while waiting for something to cook, or let the children watch TV while you cook something and keep an eye on them.
Many houses often have the dining area integrated into the kitchen space. Placing the TV in front of the dining area adjacent to the kitchen allows two rooms to share the TV. The family can have meals comfortably in front of the TV, and the cook can also watch TV while interacting with the rest.
It can be exhausting returning from a hard day at work and then having to prepare dinner for the whole family, but with a TV in the kitchen, at least you have a consolation prize. Sometimes all you want to do when you get back from work is to switch on the TV. Now you can do that in the kitchen while making something to eat.
Have your TV mounted on the wall of your kitchen and define the area with a wooden wall panel while creating extra shelf space. Maybe the TV in the kitchen will motivate you to stay in the kitchen longer and cook healthier meals for you and your family?
If you prefer not to have the TV mounted on the wall, then check out some of the TV stands and cabinets here on homify.
This layout was actually designed for an office by Della Valentina Office Spa, however, we think it will fit nicely in the kitchen as well. The office desk is practical in the kitchen because you can charge your phone or your laptop and get some work done while waiting for something to get cooked in the kitchen.
The combination of a TV unit and an office desk in the kitchen may be exactly what you need to make your life more efficient.
Make the TV in the kitchen seem invisible by placing it next to other kitchen appliances like the microwave and oven.
If you have a kitchen island like this design, the TV could be a great distraction for guests, so you can do your cooking without having to worry about entertaining the guests too much.
With this mobile TV rack, you can watch telly in the bathroom, bedroom, garden, or in the kitchen by just rolling it around on its wheels. This way you don't have to buy another TV, instead you can move the tube easily around the house.
The wave like shape of the TV rack is modern and sleek looking, and provides a platform for storage as well.
