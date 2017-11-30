Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 pictures of kitchens to inspire you

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Didem & Serkan Ozbakan, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you're looking to renovate your kitchen or perhaps create your kitchen from scratch, then this ideabook is exactly what you need. There are a few factors that you need to keep in mind including the area made available to you followed by the elements that you can incorporate in the kitchen. From the types of cabinets you can pick out to the colors you can use, this is just the thing for you!

1. Modular kitchens

4.Levent Evi, İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım Classic style kitchen
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

Pick out modular cabinets in accordance with the shape and geometry of your kitchen. This will allow for better storage including the likes of your appliances and cutlery. 

If you're looking for economical kitchen designs then you are at the right place. 

2. Modern kitchens

Dobruca Villaları Mutfak, SEVDE KASA İÇ MİMARLIK SEVDE KASA İÇ MİMARLIK Built-in kitchens
SEVDE KASA İÇ MİMARLIK

SEVDE KASA İÇ MİMARLIK
SEVDE KASA İÇ MİMARLIK
SEVDE KASA İÇ MİMARLIK

To make use of ample space, simply go for cabinets that are divided into different sections. This makes your kitchen seem larger than it actually is. Throw in a few LED lights and you have for yourself a modern kitchen with a special ambiance. 

3. Vintage kitchens

Didem & Serkan Ozbakan, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern kitchen
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

If this kitchen entices you, then that's a sign that you need to incorporate it in your kitchen right away. With a few antiques you could make your kitchen vintage in almost every aspect. 

4. Combinations of glass and wood

Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon, Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon KitchenCabinets & shelves
Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon

Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon
Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon
Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon

A combination of glass and wood in the kitchen can make all the difference in the world as this kitchen demonstrates. The simple play with lights can light up the kitchen like never before!

Contemporary kitchens are right around the corner, here at homify!

5. The play on lights

Denkendorf | Deutschland, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern kitchen
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

For an ambiance of elegance, you can make use of dimmed lights as this kitchen does. With modular cabinets you can take your kitchen to the next level. 

Want to make narrow spaces work? Here is just the thing. 

6. Classic designs

3d görsel hazırlama, EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ Classic style kitchen Wood Brown
EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ

EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ
EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ
EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ

There's nothing better than a traditional kitchen with a classic design. The choice of colors and elements can complete your kitchen, so make sure you choose the right combinations. 


7. Oh Chandelier!

Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon, Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon KitchenCabinets & shelves
Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon

Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon
Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon
Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon

Rather than heading en route the traditional way with wooden designs, you can make use of glass designs. This, when combined with the right lighting can set the right mood for the kitchen. Top things off with a chandelier and you are good to go. 

8. Special designs

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make use of a classic brick wall so that your kitchen is a reflection of style and comfort. The importance on the choice of colors is stressed here again simple because of the difference it can bring about. 

9. Corner stone

Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon, Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon KitchenBench tops
Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon

Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon
Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon
Erdal Demircan İç Tasarım ve Dekorasyon

Make use of the kitchen efficiently so that no space is wasted. You can be amidst a kitchen that is not only functional, but also modern in every aspect.

अलमारियों से मनोग्रहीत लोगो के लिए 15 आकर्षक विचार
Tell us your favorite


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks