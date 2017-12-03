13 ideas to improve your roof

There are many spaces in the house which can be used in the best possible manner and for that the possibilities have to be explored. One of the best examples in this regard is the roof of the house. Roofs mainly cover the rooms in the house from above. But when built with proper support, the roof can be utilized in various ways. You might not have any idea but using a roof properly can open up many options in the house. See what you can do in the house, on the roof for enlarging the home without spending much money on the project.

The roof which was only a coverage for the home can have many other uses – it can be used as an extra dining room, a garden, a bedroom for guests, barbecue area for the weekends, a studio and so on. Mentioned below are some excellent ideas regarding using the roof of the house in the best manner: