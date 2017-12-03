13 ideas to improve your roof

There are many spaces in the house which can be used in the best possible manner and for that the possibilities have to be explored. One of the best examples in this regard is the roof of the house. Roofs mainly cover the rooms in the house from above. But when built with proper support, the roof can be utilized in various ways. You might not have any idea but using a roof properly can open up many options in the house. See what you can do in the house, on the roof for enlarging the home without spending much money on the project.
The roof which was only a coverage for the home can have many other uses – it can be used as an extra dining room, a garden, a bedroom for guests, barbecue area for the weekends, a studio and so on. Mentioned below are some excellent ideas regarding using the roof of the house in the best manner:
On many rooftops, there is one unused room, which is mainly dumped with unwanted items of the house. This room can be ideally used for creating a small home office. Organize the space in a manner so that you can work there. You can place a nice looking table and some chairs in the place for some small family activity as well. For enhancing the beauty of the terrace, sow some small plants so that the terrace looks green and pleasant. The colourful flowers also add to the brightness of the space significantly.
Check out this large roof of a house. The specialty of the roof is that a wooden floor has been installed so that the place looks more cozy and comfortable. Large sized pots are placed on two sides of the roof with plants in them. The pots are placed by the railing of the roof. Place stylish looking chairs on the roof where the whole family and meet and sit. From this particular roof, the whole view of the city can be obtained. It looks really nice during nighttime.
This idea of the terrace is truly unique. The roof has some plant beds, which helps in brightening up the ambience. Right there, a tub has been built, which can be enjoyed by the whole family. Rustic looking tilesare used on the floor of the garden. The appearance of the place gets completedwith outdoor furniture in rustic style, which is in sync with the floor design.The landscape adds to the other needed elements perfectly and it seems that anew place is created.
Check out this unique and innovative roof design idea, which is not only simple but also easy on the expense factor. You can see the rotisserie counter in the place, where you can enjoy a grill and a barbecue session with your friends on the weekend. Instead of having a ceramic floor, try having a compacted sand floor in the roof. The whole area of the large roof has been covered with this style and design and all of this with little investment only.
When having an extra bedroom in the house becomes necessary and you do not have space anywhere else, think of using the roof for the same. Create a bedroom on the terrace and you can use it to the fullest. For the floor, you can use a light weight material on metal structure. These are not only easy on construction but sturdy and durable as well. When you give your guests such a bedroom to live, they will be more than happy with this ‘different’ arrangement.
How about shifting your eating area to the roof of the house? Place a good table, matching chairs, the portable grill and similar things strategically on the roof. The new party corner is ready on the roof of your house. Arrange to place large pots by the side of the roof, wall with plants in them, thus adding greenery and cosy ambience to the space. Special mention needs to be made from the designed rustic cement floor, which marks the area where the roof is actually finished.
This roof looks simply splendid. It is seen here that this roof calls for some activity, but has the right amount of elegance in it as well. Try building a light pergola so that the place looks complete. For adding more sophistication and elegance, wooden floor is installed on the roof. The furniture used is also specifically for exteriors and is in sync with one another completely. The décor of the roof is done in a manner that it looks like another room in the house. If you want you can have a gourmet kitchen at one end of the roof.
The whole setup of the roof has a rustic appeal and appearance. Fruit trees have been planted in large pots and they are quite easy to grow and maintain. The rustic wooden floor and the comfortable looking furniture add unique charm to the space. Oranges, lemons and other kinds of fruits can be grown in the roof garden. Simplicity is the attraction of the garden, which is enhanced with use of light colors in the various accessories which are placed here and there on the roof.
The setup in this terrace is absolutely appropriate for large families. There is a long table placed on the roof with many chairs. Also there are round tables placed all over the roof with chairs so that groups can enjoy individually. Special mention needs to be made of the light pergola, which acts like decoration for the place. There is also a small bar on the roof. To be precise, the overall setup of the terrace is amazing.
In many houses, a part of the roof remains unused. Try implementing this design for the roof. The floor of the roof has been made wooden and by the edge a masonry wall has been built with all your favorite aromatic plants by the other side. The plants will get all the needed sunlight and water during monsoons. During other times you will have to water the plants. Along with aromatic plants, you can harvest any other plants of your choice and they will be just perfect.
How about having a pool on the terrace where you can enjoy on hot summer evenings? Check out this setting on the terrace and you are sure to be surprised with the setup. The floor of the roof is in wood with plants growing from concrete tubs. The pool is constructed in the most fashionable manner; simple but extremely attractive and changes the settings of the place completely. The pool is not very large, but the magical ambience that is created is beyond description.
This roof looks like the interior of a house. The flooring of the roof is done with treated wood so that it can withstand both the rain and the sun. The treatment ensures that no damage will be inflicted on the roof floor whatsoever. Plants are kept on the sides of the roof adding greenery to the ambience. The place has the formality of a room with stylish furniture placed strategically. The design and style of the furniture also need special mention here. It is a perfect place for meetings in the afternoon or for family reunions.
This roof has a unique setup with minimalistic appeal and appearance. The large grille is the main point of attraction.
Try one of the above mentioned styles for working with your roof so that the space remains utilized in the best manner.