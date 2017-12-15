This Raipur residence is a luxurious treat for the senses

If the sky is your budget, you can use the best of materials, elegant furnishing and the most stylish of lights to create a luxurious home for yourself. And this is what has happened with this residence in Raipur. With tons of space and smart planning, this home is a treat for the senses. Creative decor, lavish use of stone, wood and glass, and pops of lively hues are the highlights of this project. From extravagant wall arts to rich wall claddings, unique floor patterns, plush textiles and a hint of gold, this abode will leave you asking for more. Read on to know more about this creation by the interior designers and decorators at ES Designs.
Premium quality granite stone tiles in dark brown make the entrance very elegant and warm. The nameplate is in wood and looks very chic, while the elaborate door handle makes a regal statement.
Large flower-like golden decor accents on the wall and ethnic elephant figurines make the foyer a very rich and welcoming space. The wooden wall panelling adds to the cosy tone of the house.
A trendy wood and glass staircase greets us as we step inside. But what we love especially is the L-shaped brown sofa accommodated under the staircase for casual chit chat. Yellow and blue cushions liven up the setting, while a tree-like wall art adds a hint of creativity. The round coffee table with its marble top is very beautiful.
The formal living room has been kept separate from the rest of the house with the help of clear glass. The effect is modern yet classy. The wooden wall with the mirror panels in front of you is also gorgeous.
The glass wall separating the formal living room from the rest of the house features a classy wood and gold shelf with a stunning vase inside. With potted greens on either side, this creation looks breathtaking.
This elegant living room is extremely modern yet very cosy. Beige sofas dotted with plump cushions in floral print make for luxurious seating, while the golden coffee table makes a royal statement. The circular wall decor accents as well as the light in the corner are exclusive.
We love how sliding frosted glass doors separate the living room from the prayer nook. The temple is rendered in gold and wood and looks very beautiful.
A single large peacock feather pattern on the floor of the upper storey makes for a very unique statement. The brown and white environment acts as the perfect canvas here.
A peppy yellow sofa dotted with rich blue and indigo cushions offers cosy and cheerful seating upstairs. The curtains are beautifully patterned as well, and the wall art on the right is cutting-edge. Don’t miss the uniquely shaped vase and the cage-like light fixture.
Fit for royalty, this beautiful bedroom impresses with soft drapes and rich purple and green cushions. The wooden wall cladding looks warm and the decor is very tasteful.
Another view of the bedroom reveals a neat yet classy entertainment unit in wood and white, and a pretty floral sofa for lazing around with a book. The lighting is ample yet suffused for a soothing effect.
