Living in the fourth dimension

The R Residence is a remarkable display of modern architecture in Mexico; a country where the difference between living extremes is relatively high. This fascinating home is everything that opulent Mexican homes are about; a flashy exterior and living spaces suited to the warm climate of this part of the world. Located in the state of Chihuahua (yes, the same name as the dog), this project built by Arquitectura En Proceso uses fresh colours, unique furnishings and modern lighting to create a wonderful home for the owners.
Luxury Mexican homes are all about showcasing the wealth of the owners to the public, and what better way to ensure your home does not go unnoticed than with outdoor lighting to illuminate the house itself and the garden?
No home in a climate that is mild and conducive to spending much of the year outdoors would be complete without some sort of terrace or balcony. Here we see a space that is relaxing and well connected to the interior spaces, using texture to add depth to the simple set up.
What the simple and calming balcony lacks, is all made up for in the space-age living room. The retro take on the modern space allows our mind to wander. A double-height ceiling augments the 'wow' factor achieved by the uncommon shape of the furniture and the colourful abstract painting that takes centre stage in this room.
Whilst the interior is a little less flashy, it is equally as luxurious and more than inviting. A classic mix of rich timber tones and white present a space that is homely and welcoming, all put together in one neat package.
The bathroom adopts the same simple yet effective colour scheme of the kitchen, opting for white and timber to allow the room to remain fresh and contemporary well into the future. The saloon-style chair tells us the owner of this home cares about their appearance, if this wasn't already apparent from the front facade of the house itself.
As viewed from behind, we gain a better understand to the sheer size of the house- it's huge! Whilst the front is flashy and eye-catching, the rear is a little more subdued and unobtrusive. The balcony we saw in the earlier image can be closed off from the outside world as you please thanks to the introduction of the outdoor blinds. The small garden entertaining area complements the outdoor spaces perfectly, offering an al fresco dining space for family and friends alike.
