14 images of home entrances to inspire you

When we welcome guests into our home, the first area they see is the entrance or hall. Making your entryway or hallway as beautiful as the rest of your home is incredibly important as it is the first impression you make when people come over. If you are looking to give your entryway a makeover, there are plenty of stylish Turkish-inspired ideas you can choose from – they are elegant and sure to give your home entrance a warm, welcoming look and feel.

Here is a look at 14 home entry ideas you can check out for your home’s entrance: