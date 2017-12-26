A romantic apartment perfect for a young couple

Have you ever dreamed of having an apartment with a beautiful view in India? Let us introduce you to this warm apartment below. Comfortable, contemporary, functional and most importantly romantic, this apartment could even be beyond your wildest dreams. Besides, there is also a beautiful view.
We start with the entrance corridor, where the interiors are brought together with different styles such as modern, rustic and eclectic to make it interesting. In the corridor in particular, the cabinet extending to the ceiling adds functionality to the space. The color of the cabinets is the same color as the walls, creating a good camouflage. However, the central part of the cabinet has been made much more stylish with the wooden niche and lighting.
When we cross the corridor and get to the living area, the table set is on the right side and the television set is on the left. In the dining room consisting of two sections, the weight of the wood stands out. Wood is used both on the floor and in the furniture, which makes the place warmer. Although the tables and chairs are made of timber, they have a very contemporary design, the inside of the table set has a large copper lamp. The dining area is also extremely bright thanks to the large windows.
Although it is intertwined with the dining area, the living room has its own unique ambiance. The large sofa in a L-shape is as wide as the carpet in gray, and no coffee table is used, instead, there is a modern, very stylish white table beside the sofa. There are also two pictures on the wall with silver coloured frames.
We reach the balcony directly from the door we saw earlier. This apartment happens to be overlooking one of the most historic churches in the city and is very lucky in terms of scenery. The balcony has an elegant narrow shape to match the romantic mood of this outdoor space too.
This apartment has a total of 3 bedrooms. The first bedroom is one of the nicest parts of the house. There is a big window here as well, so you are not deprived of the beautiful view outside. Opposite the bed is a wooden console, a stylish round mirror on the wall above it, and a small gray armchair and a modern lamp beside it.
In the first photo we could not see the details of the bed. Although the master bedroom has a neutral color palette, it does not look boring at all with its modern style and the warmth of wood. On the contrary it is very elegant. In addition to the wooden bed, the tree-patterned cushions and the three bird-shaped wall paintings on the wall are a very harmonious choice.
The bathroom attached to the master bedroom is very handy as well as being small. The accessories such as the flower picture placed on the sink stand have added aesthetic to the bathroom.
The two-bedded children's room is much more colorful than the master bedroom for obvious reasons. The mostly white room is livened up with colourful additions such as orange bedspreads, multi-coloured cushions and colourful decorations, adding movement to the room and making it cheerful.
The last bedroom is arranged for guests with two side-by-side beds which can be separated if desired. The pillows and bedspreads are animated and interesting in this simple yet unique guest bedroom.
The final stop in this tour of the apartment is the kitchen. Kitchen cabinets along the wall are made entirely of timber, while the counter is white. This is also where the house gets lots of natural light, like the other rooms.
