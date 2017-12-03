A spacious and beautiful house in Raipur fit for royalty

Who doesn’t want to live like a king? And if your budget permits, you can indeed create a palatial home for yourself. Take a tour of this beautiful and spacious residence in Raipur to get inspired. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at ES Designs, this home makes use of premium quality marble, granite, wood and glass to impress one and all with a regal ambiance. Elegant furnishing, creative decor accents, pops of vivid colours and stylish lights complete the gorgeous look of the house. Space has been utilised cleverly, without compromising on aesthetics in any manner. Rich textiles and unique wall and floor arts add to the attraction.
Note how the large blue peacock feather design on the floor of the foyer mimics the handle of the entrance door. The overall effect is very regal.
The pathway leading to the entrance of the house boasts of stone-clad walls, vertical strips of grass inserts and planters with flowers for a creative and nature-friendly look. A couple of white rattan chairs with red seats and a pretty table allow you to sit and relax in fresh air.
Rich and yellow brown granite tiles clad the entrance for a lavish and ethnic look. The handle of the door resembles a peacock feather and is rendered in golden metal for a regal air.
Large golden flowers on the smooth wooden wall panel and beautiful pendant lamps make the foyer a welcoming and classy space. The ethnic elephant figurines add personality to the foyer.
Browns and whites make for a classy colour palette as we venture inside. The modern staircase boasts of glass balustrades, while the wall behind it is luxuriously decked with a massive artwork. The space under the staircase has been smartly utilised to accommodate a casual brown sofa with bright yellow and blue cushions. The round coffee table is also fun!
Rich wooden panels placed in a chevron pattern make the wall behind the minimalistic TV unit look elegant and warm. Mirror strips add to the glamour factor, while the classy dining room peeks from behind.
Elegant sofas with floral printed cushions and a metal-finish coffee table are the reasons why this beautiful living room looks so stunning! Geometrically inspired wall decor, plush curtains and a stylish false ceiling with indirect lighting seal the deal here.
A lovely wooden temple with dainty golden columns and decorative tassels make for a very attractive prayer nook in this house.
Peacock feather designs on the floor, glass balustrades, rich granite walls and beautiful lighting make the first floor as awesome as the ground floor. Ornately carved wooden accents on the ceiling add to the unique look here.
The staircase to the right on the first floor is a very modern aspect of this property. The space under it has been utilised to accommodate customised cabinets for storing shoes, umbrellas, bags, clothes and more.
A bright yellow sofa dotted with blue cushions, beautifully patterned curtains and a couple of classy chairs make this sitting area lively and unique. The wall art on the right is abstract and very eye-catching, while the lighting is ample yet sophisticated.
Luxurious wooden wall and ceiling panelling, beautiful granite flooring, and soft lighting make this spacious bedroom a soothing sight for sore eyes. The bed itself is fit for kings and queens with its soft drapes and colourful cushions. The ornate wall art resembling a tree is exclusive as well.
The cosy couch in this bedroom is covered in bright floral upholstery for a charming look. The table to the left is elegant as well, and the painting above complements the couch nicely.
