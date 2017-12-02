Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and cosy home of 4000sqft at Banjara Hills

Despite the use of simple colours and minimal decor, a house can look beautiful. You can achieve it with smart lighting and innovative ideas! This project undertaken by the interior designers and decorators at Regalias India Interiors & Infrastructure proves that. Shades of brown, cream and grey dominate the interiors for an elegant and soothing look. The furniture is trendy and neat, while the false ceilings make a unique impression with their lighting. Space has been cleverly categorized as well as used.

Stylish living area

Modern grey sofas with striped and chequered cushions make seating cosy and elegant in the living space. A large artwork adds personality here, while the golden indirect lighting makes for a comfy ambiance.

Trendy drawing room

The drawing room is separated from the living space with the help of a creative shelf that holds books and artefacts. The false ceiling here is lit brilliantly, and the TV unit is minimal yet contemporary.

Classy dining

With neat wooden beams on the ceiling and sleek furniture, the classy dining area is ideal for happy mealtimes. A couple of artworks and a stylish chandelier complete the look here.

Simple yet soothing bedroom

Generous use of beige and cream make the spacious bedroom visually soothing. The panelling behind the bed is modern, while the closet features sliding doors to save floor area. Striped green bed linen add a bit of spunk here.

Here is another story you can read –A stunning and modern home in Mumbai

How to paint wooden furniture?
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


