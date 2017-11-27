12 paint colour ideas for the walls in your living room

New year, new home, and we do not mean to change your house, but to change its look, and what better start for that than to change the colour of the walls. We assure you that after doing this, your house and its residents will thank you.
Walls of a single color, walls with bichromatic combination, mosaic walls, walls with elaborate designs and, the list can continue, so we better illustrate these ideas, which will be the coming trend in 2018. We hope you will be inspired by the walls in these beautiful living rooms.
In this year that we are about to start, neutral tones like white come with a formidable impetus, to such a degree that there is no problem even if you paint your entire house, inside and outside white, it wouldn't be considered boring, instead it would be described as trendy, minimalist or modern. However, if a pure white is not your thing, consider adding some splashes of colour between neutral tones, as pictured here.
You can create cosy corners in the living room by using two contrasting colours, one light and the other dark. Choose the darker tone for the cosy corner. You can even go for 3 different colours on the walls of the living room as pictured here, if you're feeling more adventurous.
The use of geometric figures that govern the painting on the walls comes with great force in this living room. The way to do is basically to make designs full of precise lines and paint the areas created by the crosses, until forming an upholstery that stands out for its perfection and ingenuity.
Since we mentioned earlier that neutral colors will be more than recurring in 2018, we could not fail to mention a perfect technique that allows you to have more than one tone on your walls. All you have to do is choose one for the contours and another for the main areas.
If you need some tips regarding painting your home's exterior walls, you can refer to our article titled 'paint your home's exterior like a pro.'
Blue, in all its shades, will be a trend throughout the next year, which is less than a month away. For this reason we tell you that your walls will look awesome if you decide to allow celestial blue colours to impregnate its essence. A great tip is to place darker coloured furniture and cover them with warm tones, so that the living room has a balance of cool and warm colours.
Oranges, coffees and yellows are more than welcome in the 2018 colors trends, which means that you can use them to beautify your walls, but just remember to choose autumnal tones, that is, showy but not screeching.
If your living room is quite small, you will need to pay more attention to the colors on the walls. For some tips on what color to paint a small living room, you can refer to our article - 10 fabulous colors to paint the walls of your small living room.
In winter season the wine or cherry tone, as you know it, is highly recurrent and is a formidable contrast to the whiteness characteristic of this time. The good news is that the trend will stay for 2018 and will be a fashionable tone throughout the year.
A trend that is popular now and will be popular next year is the industrial style, which is based on leaving the raw colors of the material exposed, for example leaving concrete walls exposed instead of painting them.
This idea for the color of the walls is very bold because it suggests the mixture of three striking colors. In this design, it is yellow, blue and red, but you can decide which colours you prefer. The delicate thing here is to be playful and colourful, but not to be overwhelming or gaudy.
With well defined designs and identifiable shapes, you can give a lot of life to the walls of your house, because it comes across as an innovation or act of creativity through painting and talent, giving a lot of personality to the walls.
If you are a fan of this tone, your year has arrived, because now you can paint your walls with this color and be fashionable. We suggest an intense tone like pictured here.
The colour yellow is welcome, and in fact with yellow we close this book of ideas, but not before making it clear that the tone should not be too intense but not too mellow either. With these tips, we hope you will be inspired to give the walls of your living room a fresh coat of paint and colour.
For more ideas pertaining to walls and living rooms, have a look at 10 trendy wall colors for your home.