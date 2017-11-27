Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 paint colour ideas for the walls in your living room

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Alfa Studio Arquitectura, alfa studio arquitectura alfa studio arquitectura Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

New year, new home, and we do not mean to change your house, but to change its look, and what better start for that than to change the colour of the walls. We assure you that after doing this, your house and its residents will thank you.

Walls of a single color, walls with bichromatic combination, mosaic walls, walls with elaborate designs and, the list can continue, so we better illustrate these ideas, which will be the coming trend in 2018. We hope you will be inspired by the walls in these beautiful living rooms. 

homify Walls & flooringWall tattoos
homify

homify
homify
homify

1. White

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Minimalist living room Tiles White
gOO Arquitectos

gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos

In this year that we are about to start, neutral tones like white come with a formidable impetus, to such a degree that there is no problem even if you paint your entire house, inside and outside white, it wouldn't be considered boring, instead it would be described as trendy, minimalist or modern. However, if a pure white is not your thing, consider adding some splashes of colour between neutral tones, as pictured here. 

2. Cosy corners

Villa te Diepenveen, Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V. Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V. Modern living room
Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.

Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.
Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.
Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.

You can create cosy corners in the living room by using two contrasting colours, one light and the other dark. Choose the darker tone for the cosy corner. You can even go for 3 different colours on the walls of the living room as pictured here, if you're feeling more adventurous. 

3. Colors in mosaic

BOSQUES, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern living room Multicolored
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

The use of geometric figures that govern the painting on the walls comes with great force in this living room. The way to do is basically to make designs full of precise lines and paint the areas created by the crosses, until forming an upholstery that stands out for its perfection and ingenuity. 

4. Only two colors… neutral

T-801, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Modern living room
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

Since we mentioned earlier that neutral colors will be more than recurring in 2018, we could not fail to mention a perfect technique that allows you to have more than one tone on your walls. All you have to do is choose one for the contours and another for the main areas. 

If you need some tips regarding painting your home's exterior walls, you can refer to our article titled 'paint your home's exterior like a pro.'

5. Welcome all types of blue

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Blue, in all its shades, will be a trend throughout the next year, which is less than a month away. For this reason we tell you that your walls will look awesome if you decide to allow celestial blue colours to impregnate its essence. A great tip is to place darker coloured furniture and cover them with warm tones, so that the living room has a balance of cool and warm colours. 


6. Autumnal tones

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room Stone Orange
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Oranges, coffees and yellows are more than welcome in the 2018 colors trends, which means that you can use them to beautify your walls, but just remember to choose autumnal tones, that is, showy but not screeching.

If your living room is quite small, you will need to pay more attention to the colors on the walls. For some tips on what color to paint a small living room, you can refer to our article - 10 fabulous colors to paint the walls of your small living room.

9. The happy wine tone

Alfa Studio Arquitectura, alfa studio arquitectura alfa studio arquitectura Modern living room
alfa studio arquitectura

alfa studio arquitectura
alfa studio arquitectura
alfa studio arquitectura

In winter season the wine or cherry tone, as you know it, is highly recurrent and is a formidable contrast to the whiteness characteristic of this time. The good news is that the trend will stay for 2018 and will be a fashionable tone throughout the year.

8. Raw colours

RESIDENCIA HABITACIONAL, GHT EcoArquitectos GHT EcoArquitectos Minimalist living room
GHT EcoArquitectos

GHT EcoArquitectos
GHT EcoArquitectos
GHT EcoArquitectos

A trend that is popular now and will be popular next year is the industrial style, which is based on leaving the raw colors of the material exposed, for example leaving concrete walls exposed instead of painting them. 

7. Three striking colors in the living room

Primary Colours, Elías Arquitectura Elías Arquitectura Modern living room
Elías Arquitectura

Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura

This idea for the color of the walls is very bold because it suggests the mixture of three striking colors. In this design, it is yellow, blue and red, but you can decide which colours you prefer. The delicate thing here is to be playful and colourful, but not to be overwhelming or gaudy.  

10. Well-defined themes

Hares Select, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

With well defined designs and identifiable shapes, you can give a lot of life to the walls of your house, because it comes across as an innovation or act of creativity through painting and talent, giving a lot of personality to the walls.

11. Will intense pink be a trend?

Rosaleda Decor, Erika Winters Design Erika Winters Design Asian style living room
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

If you are a fan of this tone, your year has arrived, because now you can paint your walls with this color and be fashionable. We suggest an intense tone like pictured here. 

12. Welcome yellow, but not screaming!

Rosaleda Decor, Mexico City 2013, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern living room
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

The colour yellow is welcome, and in fact with yellow we close this book of ideas, but not before making it clear that the tone should not be too intense but not too mellow either. With these tips, we hope you will be inspired to give the walls of your living room a  fresh coat of paint and colour. 

For more ideas pertaining to walls and living rooms, have a look at 10 trendy wall colors for your home.

A beautiful and well-lit apartment in Ahmedabad
Which living room wall do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks