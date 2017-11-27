12 paint colour ideas for the walls in your living room

New year, new home, and we do not mean to change your house, but to change its look, and what better start for that than to change the colour of the walls. We assure you that after doing this, your house and its residents will thank you.

Walls of a single color, walls with bichromatic combination, mosaic walls, walls with elaborate designs and, the list can continue, so we better illustrate these ideas, which will be the coming trend in 2018. We hope you will be inspired by the walls in these beautiful living rooms.