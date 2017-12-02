A Bangalore home full of joy and creativity

Colours play a key role in our everyday lives, especially when it comes to affecting our moods. And keeping that in mind, the interior designers and decorators at Renovatio Interio infused this flat in Bangalore with pops of orange, green, yellow and more for a fun and lively look. From the living room to the kitchen to the bedrooms, vivid colours appear to make the ambiance cheerful everywhere. The designs are creative and the lines neat. Smart storage solutions are an added plus in this project. Stay tuned and find out more.
Smooth and glossy white cabinets paired with pretty wall tiles make this modular kitchen a wonderful place to cook exciting meals. The appliances are cutting-edge and the window brings in adequate sunlight for a cheery feel.
The cooktop of the kitchen deserves special attention as it conceals clever drawers, right under the oven. The drawers are equipped with organizers which help in arranging knives, forks, and spoons with ease.
A simple white cabinet with overhead shelves utilize this idle kitchen wall beautifully. A microwave placed on the cabinet ensures quick heating of simple dishes, while the shelves come in handy for storing everyday cups, saucers and pots.
A wall-mounted, sleek and stylish TV unit welcomes you as you enter the apartment. Bright yellow, sky blue, dark green and fiery orange cabinets add much pizzazz to the unit as well as the modern living room here. The sliding glass doors to the left bring in ample sunlight and fresh air.
The modern closet in this bedroom is dominantly white with a splash of grey and black for some colour. With sliding doors, it saves much on floor area. The left side of the closet has been stylishly utilised for incorporating shelves.
The gleaming white closet in another bedroom has been jazzed up with blue and orange stripes. This simple trick makes for a playful look.
Here is another story you can read –Modern, minimalist, regal: this Ajmer home that has everything