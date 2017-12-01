A well designed 4700sqft home in Hyderabad

With a generous area of 4700sqft at its disposal, this villa in Hyderabad is the perfect sanctuary for a modern and big family. Soothing neutral hues, modern amenities, trendy furnishing and neat lines make this residence an inspiring one. Intelligent lighting, elegant wooden details and artistic decor add to the attraction of this property. The interior designers and decorators at Regalias India Interiors & Infrastructure have done a wonderful job indeed.
The rustic wooden wall panel behind the TV unit is a very earthy touch in the living room. The TV unit itself is sleek and contrasting in white. The white coffee table is trendy and can be used to put your feet up for relaxing.
A beige L-shaped sofa dotted with cream and brown cushions offers cosy seating in the ultramodern living room. The window behind it brings in tons of sunlight, while the wood and mirror screen on the left is beautifully crafted for visual appeal.
A vibrant and abstract painting adds oodles of life and personality to the living room. The brown and white colour palette of the environment is arresting as well.
Cream and light wooden tones dominate this bedroom for a relaxing and calm look. Plush bed linen promises a good night’s sleep, while the window seat is ideal for lazing with a book. The wall-mounted TV unit saves on floor area, while the wall to wall wardrobe features sliding doors with mirror strips for a flashy look.
Here is another story you can read –A classic and elegant home in Pune