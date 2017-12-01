Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern Bangalore home full of rustic charm

Justwords Justwords
Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style living room
Living in a fast-paced city doesn’t mean that you cannot enjoy the goodness of nature. This house in Bangalore is a wonderful proof of that. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Studio Nirvana, this residence is spacious, surrounded by greenery and full of rustic charm. The lavish use of bricks, wood and raw concrete makes this property a unique and very tropical one. Modern amenities, plenty of glass windows and earthy hues add to its attraction and exclusivity.

Warm and beautiful kitchen

Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style kitchen cement wall,cement,tropical
Studio Nirvana

Tropical home 1

Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana

Textured concrete walls, charming wooden cabinets and ultramodern appliances make this rustic kitchen contemporary as well. A tall glass window brings in ample sunlight and offers a refreshing view of the garden.

Open and bright living

Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style living room oxide flooring,french door,patio
Studio Nirvana

Tropical home 1

Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana

Sunlight floods the living and dining areas of this house through the glass doors and windows leading to the garden. The L-shaped sofa on the right is modern and cosy, while the dining furniture on the left looks trendy too.

Magic with bricks

Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style living room brick wall,exposed brick,oxide flooring,cement flooring,french door,cement,concrete,concrete flooring
Studio Nirvana

Tropical home 1

Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana

Rusty-hued bricks line two walls in the common area for a rustic, warm and earthy look. The brick walls complement the grey concrete flooring nicely, and adds to the personality of the abode.

Different view

Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style living room
Studio Nirvana

Tropical home 1

Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana

From this angle, you can appreciate how the living area opens up vertically to the mezzanine, for enhanced ventilation. The wide entryway is clearly visible too, and we love the neat wooden TV unit here.

Dining with a view

Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style dining room
Studio Nirvana

Tropical home 1

Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana

A couple of trendy chairs paired with a wooden bench and traditional wooden table make the dining area cosy and attractive. But what steals the show is the view you get to enjoy from here.

A spot of green

Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style kitchen wood shutter
Studio Nirvana

Tropical home 1

Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana

A few green drawers liven up this kitchen’s ambiance and contrast their wooden and white counterparts nicely. The overall look is minimal yet cosy.


Inviting bedroom

Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style bedroom
Studio Nirvana

Tropical home 1

Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana

Raw concrete ceiling, polished grey flooring and windows of different sizes and at different positions make this large bedroom very inviting and unique. A wooden platform in a lighter hue holds the mattress for cosy sleep sessions.

Soothing and earthy entrance

Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs oxide flooring,cement finish,concrete,cement ceiling,tropical,french door
Studio Nirvana

Tropical home 1

Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana

Smooth white walls, polished concrete floor and raw concrete ceiling are the highlights of the home’s entryway. The wooden dresser on the left lends warmth here, while the large glass windows at the end bring in tons of sunlight.

Charming bathroom

Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style bathroom open bathroom,oxide,cement
Studio Nirvana

Tropical home 1

Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana

Dark grey concrete joins hands with beautifully patterned tiles and a sleek wooden sink unit to make this rustic bathroom stunning. The blue Buddha head is a wonderful artistic touch.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


