7 easy ideas to clean your bathroom

While the bathroom might keep you clean, keeping the bathroom clean is no easy task. With time, the bathroom accumulates with lime which solidifies, making it difficult to remove. If, however, you do decide to combat the stubborn lime, then we have a few tricks up our sleeves.
The first thing to do is to identify the areas where the lime deposition would form. This includes the faucets, tiles, shower tanks and the shower areas. You are required to use descaling liquids on these areas.
The best way to remove lime from the bathroom tiles is to use a combination of hydrogen peroxide and ammonia. Use this on the areas where the lime has formed including the likes of the shower stalls and bathroom floors. This is a simple way to get rid of the lime from the shower.
Use a combination of vinegar and salt to clean the shower. This is highly effective to remove lime that is formed on the shower towel or bathroom floor.
Hydrochloric acid is also an effective way to remove the lime that has accumulated on the bathroom areas. Pour it onto the the affected areas and worry not about the rest, for all is taken care of!
Regularly clean and remove the lime that has accumulated in the bathroom with the help of a plastic brush. This will help you in the long run, so you won't have to resort to other methods to clean the areas. If prevention is really better than cure, then this one is bound to benefit you.
Prevent moisture from forming with the help of boron salt. Clean the shower areas soon after a bath with boron by simply wiping the surface with boron. This prevents moisture from settling, inhibiting the formation of lime on the surface of the bathroom.
