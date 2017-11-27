Your browser is out-of-date.

7 easy ideas to clean your bathroom

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Tendencias cerámicas, Azulev Azulev Minimalist bathroom
While the bathroom might keep you clean, keeping the bathroom clean is no easy task. With time, the bathroom accumulates with lime which solidifies, making it difficult to remove. If, however, you do decide to combat the stubborn lime, then we have a few tricks up our sleeves.  

1. Identify the target areas

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style bathroom
The first thing to do is to identify the areas where the lime deposition would form. This includes the faucets, tiles, shower tanks and the shower areas. You are required to use descaling liquids on these areas. 

Let's bring some life to our showers with this ideabook!

2. Ammonia and Hydrogen Peroxide

Tendencias cerámicas, Azulev Azulev Minimalist bathroom
The best way to remove lime from the bathroom tiles is to use a combination of hydrogen peroxide and ammonia. Use this on the areas where the lime has formed including the likes of the shower stalls and bathroom floors. This is a simple way to get rid of the lime from the shower. 

3. Vinegar and Salt

homify Modern bathroom
Use a combination of vinegar and salt to clean the shower. This is highly effective to remove lime that is formed on the shower towel or bathroom floor. 

4. Hydrochloric Acid

PISO MOZART, Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Modern
Hydrochloric acid is also an effective way to remove the lime that has accumulated on the bathroom areas. Pour it onto the the affected areas and worry not about the rest, for all is taken care of! 

Have you ever wondered if you've chosen the right toilet for your bathroom? Here's more on that.

5. Other methods

Acabados de Lujo para Pequeño Apartamento Minimalista [90m2], Empresa constructora en Madrid Empresa constructora en Madrid Minimalist bathroom
Regularly clean and remove the lime that has accumulated in the bathroom with the help of a plastic brush. This will help you in the long run, so you won't have to resort to other methods to clean the areas. If prevention is really better than cure, then this one is bound to benefit you.  

6. Preventive measures

Newly created loft Torres Estudio Arquitectura Interior Minimalist bathroom
Prevent moisture from forming with the help of boron salt. Clean the shower areas soon after a bath with boron by simply wiping the surface with boron.  This prevents moisture from settling, inhibiting the formation of lime on the surface of the bathroom.

For more tips on cleaning the bathroom, stay tuned to more from homify!

12 paint colour ideas for the walls in your living room
Which ones worked for you? 


