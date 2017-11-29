Your browser is out-of-date.

7 pictures of kitchen furniture you need to see today

Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style kitchen
Kitchen is the energy source of any home. It is a dream of every homeowner to have a comfortable kitchen where they can cook and entertain their family and friends. However, it is equally important to design a kitchen to look and feel beautiful apart from being comfortable and functional. Beauty enhances the mood and happy quotient of our mind and soul. So today we have brought for you 7 amazingly beautiful comfortable kitchen furniture designs especially for Indian kitchen that suits to Indian taste too. Let’s have a look!

1. Sophisticated and chic

Modular Kitchen, Nimble Interiors Nimble Interiors Rustic style kitchen Countertop,Cabinetry,Property,Furniture,Kitchen,Kitchen stove,Flooring,Lighting,Wood,House
Crispy white kitchen synchronized with wine colour in the furniture looks elegant and stylish. It’s an open kitchen integrated with the social area of the home. Be confident that it surely will be the focal point of discussion and appreciation among your guests.

​2. Naturally wood

homify Modern kitchen
Indians have some fetish for wood. In fact we cannot deny the fact that wood is indeed elegant and spreads warmness in the environment. Handle-free cabinets are in trend. The natural texture and colour of the wood in the floor cabinets is contrasted with dark textured cabinets of the wall. It creates magic!

​3. Patriotic expression

Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style kitchen cement wall,cement,tropical
Saffron, white and green; does it remind you of something special? It’s a large kitchen and the colours of the kitchen furniture just pops up and establishes its superiority against the grey walls of the kitchen.

​4. Urban and industrial

KITCHEN homify Minimalist kitchen
Fashion has the history to repeat itself. Opt for the old world charm and give the industrial look to your kitchen furniture to make it urban and modern. Grey painted wooden furniture complements the chaotic mosaic tiles of the wall.

5. Island in the middle

Saket, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern kitchen
Light grey walls, wooden floor, island in the middle and splash of colours on the cabinets; it is a beautiful expression of our love for colours but with restraint style. The modern lamps hanging from above complete the splendour of this stunning kitchen.

​6. Various shades of grey

Prestige Tranquility, Space Trend Space Trend Built-in kitchens Tap,Cabinetry,Countertop,Property,Sink,Furniture,Kitchen stove,Kitchen sink,Drawer,Building
It is a well organized functional kitchen with cabinets in three layers, and a perfect combination of open, close and glass shelves; modern twist is given by its colour grey. Grey is trendy and looks elegant and great!

​7. The shade of pastel

Feel Fresh with Vibrant Design, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern kitchen
If it is an open kitchen integrated with the social space of the home then we just cannot compromise with its look. White and mauve shade of the furniture is modern and attractive. Hidden handles, open shelves, glass cabinets, long cabinets, asymmetric design of the cabinets… it is a creative representation of a beautiful kitchen furniture.

Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most? We are waiting to hear from you.


