7 complete design ideas of bedrooms size 15X12

A bedroom of size 15X12 is quite big enough to be designated the master bedroom of the house. So it should feel like an oasis where you can escape after a chaotic day or from life’s never ending pressure with your spouse or just with yourself. Make it a perfect recluse where you can recharge and rejuvenate for a new day. It should be relaxing with all the comforts you need for it. The question is how to make a bedroom relaxing, functional and beautiful, all at the same time.

In today’s ideabook, we have compiled 7 complete design ideas of master bedrooms to help you. Get some inspiration from here, throw some ideas of your own to give it a personal touch and take it from just being a bedroom to your favourite room in the house.