7 complete design ideas of bedrooms size 15X12

A bedroom of size 15X12 is quite big enough to be designated the master bedroom of the house. So it should feel like an oasis where you can escape after a chaotic day or from life’s never ending pressure with your spouse or just with yourself. Make it a perfect recluse where you can recharge and rejuvenate for a new day. It should be relaxing with all the comforts you need for it. The question is how to make a bedroom relaxing, functional and beautiful, all at the same time.
In today’s ideabook, we have compiled 7 complete design ideas of master bedrooms to help you. Get some inspiration from here, throw some ideas of your own to give it a personal touch and take it from just being a bedroom to your favourite room in the house.
Cupboard on a wall, nightstand with beautiful lamps, dresser in the corner, mirror on the wall, comfortable seating near the window with books around and a study table; give a thought before designing and you can have every comfort in your room. Stick to cool colours and then stars on the window and flowers on the wall will look chic not chaotic.
More really is better when the material used is in complete harmony. Wood is all over… in the bed, over the ceiling, the frames on the wall, nightstand, but when paired with glass it looks elegant and soothing.
Romance with the colours and paint it in pastel shades to give your room a romantic hue. Take a clue from here or choose the shade you both like the most to fill the beautiful couple’s bedroom with soothing glamour.
Crispy beige all over with a touch of dark wood here and there to break the monotony of the monotone and scattering of blue from above to add colour to the light shade; it is a very cozy and comfortable room with all the modern amenities right in place.
It’s all about the bed! An extension of bed going much beyond the mattress, the headboard extending up to the ceiling and mirrors on the cupboard celebrating it in style; red pops up to complete the drama.
An old room with pillar standing tall in the middle looks bubbly modern by the selection of colours and the elegance of minimal. Watch the graphics drama on the floor and a lone yellow chair making a statement.
Shimmer all around will reflect the light to make the room shine brighter in the day and night. Grey tone all over balances the glimmer and makes it a perfect room to nestle with your loved ones.
For inspirations and ideas to decorate your rectangular bedroom, visit: 7 ideas to decorate a long rectangular bedroom