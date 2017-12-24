7 beautiful designs of small kitchens for Indian homes

The place like a kitchen always has to be beautiful and functional. Most of us like to spend the majority of a day in the kitchen either cooking food or enjoying small moments with our family. That is why having a place which is in sync with your requirements is a must. Even if the space available in your house for the kitchen is small, you can still create a room which is at par with spacious cooking areas. In todays ideabook, we are going to show you six beautiful designs of small kitchens that can inspire you to create your own.
One of the most classic combinations of all times is of pastel blue, wood and white. It allows you to highlight different areas and also gives a grand touch. A similar U-shaped kitchen maximizes the available counter area. You can even line the walls and floor of the room with tiles of different patterns to make it look custom
Another great idea for small kitchens is to incorporate bright colours. Strong tones can give your small room a dynamic character while making it look spacious. Also, you can add two strong colours in the same space just like the designer has done for this kitchen.
Incorporating a central island like this can also give you a beautiful looking kitchen. It does not require an ample space to be built which makes it an ideal solution for small rooms. Also, it can be used from either side while working.
In case you do not have enough space to incorporate multiple counters then make sure that you increase the broadness of the ones that you are installing. The designer of this room has created a similar broad desk which comes with a prefixed induction stove making it more practicle.
If you are designing a kitchen in an open concept house, then this single-wall setting can also be a great option. More so by painting it white you can make it look more clean and organized. Also, the vertical space can be used for building storage area which makes it even more functional.
Opting for a parallel layout similar to the one seen in the picture is another way to build a soft and modern kitchen. By doing so, you get enough space to walk around conveniently between both the counters. Adding a few chairs to the island will even give you a dining area.
One might feel that rustic style interior is not suitable for small kitchens. However, by using wood like lamination sheets, you can create a space which is traditional yet not too overboard. It is also cheaper to construct when compared to original kitchens.
