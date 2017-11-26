11 pictures of single-family homes to help you build yours

The single-family home is the perfect home for Indian people to dream about. Since such housing types often consist of large spaces and have a garage and a courtyard, a family can live comfortably. This idea book is for you if you want to create a unique villa, you will have 11 single-family villas to seek inspiration from. The color of these villas and the use of building materials are different, making each one special in its own way. We invite you to join us in this indulgence and dream a little.
This design strives to be concise and refreshing, with soft lighting and minimal decorations. The family has three preschool children, therefore the home was designed with a children's reading corner in the living room, and on the second floor there is a children's playroom.
Located right next to next to a large area of green space, this single-family villa has a unique geographical location, and residents can enjoy the free open space. The appearance of the villa is very much the essence of modern architecture, white with pink outer walls and metal window frames, a very stylish villa.
Neutral colors on the exterior makes this villa look very low key, but the structure is very stylish, it can be said it is a low-key luxury villa. The interior is a simple and modern, and exudes a touch of extravagance.
This three-story single-family villa in white has a strong sense of geometry in its structure, with all its shapes highlighted.
This industrial style single-family villa uses a lot of concrete as the main material, coupled with stone embellishments, it screams modernity.
The old house inherited by the client's father was transformed into a modern single-family villa, with elaborate work by experts and even old lamps. In every corner of this villa, one can feel the warmth of home.
This Japanese-style wooden villa is tranquil and calm, perfect for those looking for that quite oasis. Very different from the modern villas, the design of this house is more rural and rustic.
Villas with facades of exposed concrete are gaining popularity in India. With the aim of enabling three generations to work together in this house, the experts planned open public areas and independent living spaces, balancing the residents' need for social areas as well as private areas.
This villa combines wood and concrete, making the appearance very distinctive. The walled design enhances the safety of the villa and is ideal for families with children.
Designed by experts, the exterior of this villa is modern in style, while the white façade gives a fresh impression, combined with the landscaped garden, making it even more beautiful.
Although at first sight this house seems very European, it actually combines a lot Japanese style elements and details too, making the shape of this villa very unique. In addition to its beautiful appearance, the structure is also very solid!
