11 pictures of single-family homes to help you build yours

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
日式木結構-客製化設計, 詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司 詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司 Scandinavian style houses
The single-family home is the perfect home for Indian people to dream about. Since such housing types often consist of large spaces and have a garage and a courtyard, a family can live comfortably. This idea book is for you if you want to create a unique villa, you will have 11 single-family villas to seek inspiration from. The color of these villas and the use of building materials are different, making each one special in its own way. We invite you to join us in this indulgence and dream a little. 

1. The modern single-family villa

建築物外觀及庭院 Hi+Design/Interior.Architecture. 寰邑空間設計 Villas
Hi+Design/Interior.Architecture. 寰邑空間設計

建築物外觀及庭院

Hi+Design/Interior.Architecture. 寰邑空間設計
Hi+Design/Interior.Architecture. 寰邑空間設計
Hi+Design/Interior.Architecture. 寰邑空間設計

This design strives to be concise and refreshing, with soft lighting and minimal decorations. The family has three preschool children, therefore the home was designed with a children's reading corner in the living room, and on the second floor there is a children's playroom.

2. Pink single-family villa

Cửa Kính và Cầu thang Kính, TNHH XDNT&TM Hoàng Lâm TNHH XDNT&TM Hoàng Lâm Modern houses
TNHH XDNT&TM Hoàng Lâm

TNHH XDNT&TM Hoàng Lâm
TNHH XDNT&amp;TM Hoàng Lâm
TNHH XDNT&TM Hoàng Lâm

Located right next to next to a large area of green space, this single-family villa has a unique geographical location, and residents can enjoy the free open space. The appearance of the villa is very much the essence of modern architecture, white with pink outer walls and metal window frames, a very stylish villa. 

3. Luxury villa

2-Storey Residence Renovation, Garra + Punzal Architects Garra + Punzal Architects Classic style houses
Garra + Punzal Architects

Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects

Neutral colors on the exterior makes this villa look very low key, but the structure is very stylish, it can be said it is a low-key luxury villa. The interior is a simple and modern, and exudes a touch of extravagance. 

For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at a luxurious villa with trendy touches in Jaipur.

4. Three-story single-family villa

บ้าน3ชั้น โมเดิร์นลอฟต์ ซ.ลาดกระบัง18 คุณณัฐลดา ขำหรุ่น, fewdavid3d-design fewdavid3d-design
fewdavid3d-design

fewdavid3d-design
fewdavid3d-design
fewdavid3d-design

This three-story single-family villa in white has a strong sense of geometry in its structure, with all its shapes highlighted. 

5. Industrial style single-family villa

台南12號住宅, 築青室內裝修有限公司 築青室內裝修有限公司 Villas
築青室內裝修有限公司

築青室內裝修有限公司
築青室內裝修有限公司
築青室內裝修有限公司

This industrial style single-family villa uses a lot of concrete as the main material, coupled with stone embellishments, it screams modernity.

6. Four-storey single family villa

展Zhan, 禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design 禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design Modern houses
禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design

禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design
禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design
禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design

The old house inherited by the client's father was transformed into a modern single-family villa, with elaborate work by experts and even old lamps. In every corner of this villa, one can feel the warmth of home.


7. Japanese-style wooden villa

日式木結構-客製化設計, 詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司 詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司 Scandinavian style houses
詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司

詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司
詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司
詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司

This Japanese-style wooden villa is tranquil and calm, perfect for those looking for that quite oasis. Very different from the modern villas, the design of this house is more rural and rustic.

8. Concrete villas

光合之家, 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects 行一建築 _ Yuan Architects Modern houses
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

行一建築 _ Yuan Architects
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects
行一建築 _ Yuan Architects

Villas with facades of exposed concrete are gaining popularity in India. With the aim of enabling three generations to work together in this house, the experts planned open public areas and independent living spaces, balancing the residents' need for social areas as well as private areas. 

9. Walled villa

งานออกแบบบ้านพักอาศัย2ชั้น อ.แก่งคอย จ.สระบุรี, fewdavid3d-design fewdavid3d-design
fewdavid3d-design

fewdavid3d-design
fewdavid3d-design
fewdavid3d-design

This villa combines wood and concrete, making the appearance very distinctive. The walled design enhances the safety of the villa and is ideal for families with children.

10. The white villa

10, 欣成室內裝修設計股份有限公司 欣成室內裝修設計股份有限公司 Villas White
欣成室內裝修設計股份有限公司

欣成室內裝修設計股份有限公司
欣成室內裝修設計股份有限公司
欣成室內裝修設計股份有限公司

Designed by experts, the exterior of this villa is modern in style, while the white façade gives a fresh impression, combined with the landscaped garden, making it even more beautiful.

11. European style villas

客製化設計-歐風別墅-日式健康綠建築, 詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司 詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司 Villas
詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司

詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司
詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司
詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司

Although at first sight this house seems very European, it actually combines a lot Japanese style elements and details too, making the shape of this villa very unique. In addition to its beautiful appearance, the structure is also very solid!

For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at 10 pictures of villas to help you design yours.

​6 ideas for a stunning staircase
Which single-family villa do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


