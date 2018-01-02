This lavish Bangalore home is full of rustic and ethnic warmth

Today, we will explore a beautiful home in Bangalore that combines traditional touches and rustic charm with modern conveniences easily. Spacious and boasting of an open plan layout, this residence invests in cream hues and wooden elements to create a cosy and elegant look. But what will take your breath away is the colonial style furniture in the living space, the ornate mirror near the entrance and the gorgeous ethnic sculptures dotting every room. Wood has been artistically used on ceilings too, for a classy and warm look. And large windows bring in ample sunlight for a cheerful ambiance. The interior designers and decorators at Studio Nirvana are to be credited for this property.
Thanks to the open plan layout of the home, the living area merges seamlessly with the dining space without compromising the privacy of any of these zones. Naturally, air and light travel freely here and make for a refreshing ambiance.
This slightly colonial style living area boasts of plush furniture in earthy tones and sliding glass doors that take you to a sunny balcony. A set of sleek wooden columns adds a trendy touch here, while the neutral colour palette soothes the eye.
While a single potted green adds freshness to the living space, a quirky brass frog figurine lends playfulness here. The wooden panelling on the wall is modern yet vintage.
Carefully handpicked decor accents like framed artworks, a gorgeous brass vase, a vintage lamp, and some other metal artefacts make the TV unit in the living space very attractive. They all speak volumes about the fine taste of the homeowners.
Stylish wooden furniture and golden artefacts make the dining area regal and impressive. The cabinet behind the table features latticed sides and holds many intriguing Asian decor accents.
Soft sandy tones and subdued golden lighting make the entryway charming and inviting. The dark shoe cabinet is modern yet perfectly complements the ornately carved ethnic wooden mirror. Brass animal figurines add personality and exclusivity here.
Slim wooden lines on the ceiling and brownish tiles on the floor make for a rustic balcony here. The potted greens add colour, while the brass animal figurines lend personality and ethnic charm.
