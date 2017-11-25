Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pictures of villas to help you design yours

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Azure Villaları 4 Odalı Müstakil Villalar, Estateinwest Estateinwest Modern houses
Although the most common types of homes in India are definitely not villas, there is a great interest in villas and similar individual house models like detached houses. The villas boast spectacular architecture and eye-catching interior designs, which are followed with interest by those seeking escape from crowds and noises. If you're dreaming of a villa type residence and you need examples in this regard, you will find 10 beautiful villa models in this article. Let's take a closer look at these villas and dream a little more shall we? 

1. A flawless beauty

ATLAS TERAS | Mersin | Turkey , BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS Modern houses
This building, which is heavily influenced with the features of modern architecture, attracts attention with its horticulture, garden, veranda and magnificent decoration. This villa offers a golden key to a safe, healthy, peaceful and enjoyable life.

2. Stylish and modern

homify Modern houses
This villa stands out with its beautiful blue exterior and white window frames. The interior design of this house is also dazzling, and so is the well-kept garden, patio and balcony. This building, which combines modern architectural features with classical lines, is almost like a dream home.

3. Wooden beauty

Villa Dragos, Emrah Yasuk Emrah Yasuk Modern houses
You must have noticed by now how intense the use of wood is in villa-style houses.The second floor of this villa uses wooden panels, which essentially decorates the facade and also offers a perfect view of the beautiful landscape around the house and the gorgeous scenery in the surrounding environment. 

4. American-style villa

Villa Gürsoy, yücel partners yücel partners Country style houses Wood-Plastic Composite White
This American-style villa has a unified roof structure and country style, which is also a type of style that is attracting a lot of attention in India. These American type houses with brick and stone walls, garage and porch have taken their place among the most popular residential models in recent years. Living in these houses, which is also ideal for crowded families, is the American dream.

5. A different format

Lea Çeşme Houses, GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE Modern houses
This villa model, which uses aesthetic forms of modern architecture but forms a different shape compared to other houses in the same style, is ideal for those want a gorgeous piece of art as a house. This two-storey building with stone, glass and woodwork stands out with its well-kept gardens and flawless lines.

6. Classic villa

Konutlar, Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Modern houses
Konutlar

Another example of American-style villas is the unified roof structure combined with wood-dominated materials pictured here. This large two-storey building is also ideal for crowded families. Although it is not completed yet, it deserves praise with its large garden and veranda of ideal size.


7. Wooden house

Abant Villa Projesi, Portakal mimarlik Portakal mimarlik Modern houses
If you think of a villa, wooden houses are the first thing that comes to mind, and you might also picture the country style kind of home. This wooden house with all the natural features of the countryside style is a dream house complete with stone details and fairy tale architecture. 

For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at the super 7 wooden houses.

8. A white villa

VILLA SELIN, SAYTAS SABUNCUOGLU YAPI VE TIC.LTD.STI. SAYTAS SABUNCUOGLU YAPI VE TIC.LTD.STI. Modern houses
This villa, combining modern design and ultra luxury, is distinguished in every detail from top to bottom. You should have a look inside of this villa where stone and glass materials are combined with reinforced concrete structure. 

9. A solid structure

homify Modern houses
This structure, which is closer to the classic style, draws a very solid image in a one piece form. If your priorities are robustness and elegance when looking for a house, definitely consider this villa—a villa with a two storey structure, magnificent view and  gorgeous garden.

10. Pool and luxury

Azure Villaları 4 Odalı Müstakil Villalar, Estateinwest Estateinwest Modern houses
One of the first things that comes to mind in a luxury villa is the pool. These type of villas are usually designed in different sizes and structures, but all have the same style and decoration. You will not find a better alternative than this for a peaceful holiday feeling. 

We hope you've been inspired by these villa designs. For more ideas and inspiration, please have a look at a fabulous villa in Mumbai.

Which villa do you like the best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


