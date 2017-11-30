A stylish flat full of modular goodness in Bangalore

Life these days is extremely fast-paced and that’s the reason why you need smart and aesthetic furniture to make life easy and cosy. This apartment in Bangalore makes it all happen with the help of trendy and sleek cabinets, wardrobes and a beautiful modular kitchen. The U-shaped kitchen is the perfect place to cook up a storm, while the closets in the bedrooms are visually appealing yet simple and very functional. Intelligent storage solutions and space planning make this home a must see. The colour palette is sober and neutral to allow the designs to shine. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd.
With a U-shaped layout and ample lighting, the modular kitchen is very convenient and aesthetically pleasing. Smooth red and white cabinets create a very bold and trendy impression here. There is ample space to move around and the shelves above the cooktop are perfect for storing spices that are used regularly.
Stylishly patterned wood makes this large wardrobe classy and robust. Sleek handles add to the fashionable look, while the dressing mirror comes with two drawers underneath for easy organisation of cosmetics.
Rendered in glossy black and white, this floor to ceiling wardrobe extends to the left to become a study station. It offers ample space to store clothes, linen, shoes and more.
Matte-finish grey surfaces paired with full length mirrors on doors make this wardrobe one of a kind. Sliding doors save on floor area, while the study station to the right has overhead shelves to organise books and stationery easily.
The asymmetrically arranged black bars on the ceiling are a fashionable touch in the common area of the flat. These go well with the black and white crockery unit in the distance.
Sleek and trendy, the black and white crockery unit in the dining space is highly utilitarian and visually arresting. It is a combination of shelves and cabinets in different sizes to store and display various items.
A black cabinet paired with a longish mirror makes the sink unit in the dining area classy and comfortable.
Minimal yet modish, this TV unit is a fantastic combination of black and white. The floating shelves to the right can be used to display artefacts.
