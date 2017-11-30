Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish flat full of modular goodness in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
Life these days is extremely fast-paced and that’s the reason why you need smart and aesthetic furniture to make life easy and cosy. This apartment in Bangalore makes it all happen with the help of trendy and sleek cabinets, wardrobes and a beautiful modular kitchen. The U-shaped kitchen is the perfect place to cook up a storm, while the closets in the bedrooms are visually appealing yet simple and very functional. Intelligent storage solutions and space planning make this home a must see. The colour palette is sober and neutral to allow the designs to shine. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd.

Ultramodern kitchen

U Shaped Kitchen Designs homify Modern kitchen UShapedKitchen,ModularKitchen,kitchen cabinet
With a U-shaped layout and ample lighting, the modular kitchen is very convenient and aesthetically pleasing. Smooth red and white cabinets create a very bold and trendy impression here. There is ample space to move around and the shelves above the cooktop are perfect for storing spices that are used regularly.

Elegant wardrobe

Wardrobe Online India homify Modern style bedroom WardrobeOnlineIndia,CupboardShopping,Wardrobe Online,WoodenCupboardOnline
Stylishly patterned wood makes this large wardrobe classy and robust. Sleek handles add to the fashionable look, while the dressing mirror comes with two drawers underneath for easy organisation of cosmetics.

Black and white affair

Wooden Cupboard Online homify Modern style bedroom WoodenCupboardOnline,WardrobeOnline,BuyCupboardOnline
Rendered in glossy black and white, this floor to ceiling wardrobe extends to the left to become a study station. It offers ample space to store clothes, linen, shoes and more.

Classy in grey

Buy Cupboard Online homify Modern style bedroom Buy Cupboard Online,WardrobeOnline,BuyWardrobeOnline
Matte-finish grey surfaces paired with full length mirrors on doors make this wardrobe one of a kind. Sliding doors save on floor area, while the study station to the right has overhead shelves to organise books and stationery easily.

Fashionable touches

Interior Design For Living Room homify Modern dining room DiningInterior,CrockeryUnitOnline,BuyCrockeryOnline
The asymmetrically arranged black bars on the ceiling are a fashionable touch in the common area of the flat. These go well with the black and white crockery unit in the distance.

Smart crockery unit

Crockery Unit Online Bangalore homify Modern dining room CrockeryUnitOnline,BuyCrockeryUnit,DiningRoomFurniture
Sleek and trendy, the black and white crockery unit in the dining space is highly utilitarian and visually arresting. It is a combination of shelves and cabinets in different sizes to store and display various items.


Chic sink unit

Wash Basin Mirror with Storage homify Modern dining room Dining Room Interior
A black cabinet paired with a longish mirror makes the sink unit in the dining area classy and comfortable.

Modern TV unit

Buy TV Stand Online homify Modern living room BuyTVStandOnline,TV Unit Online,Led TV Stand Online,TV Wall Unit Online
Minimal yet modish, this TV unit is a fantastic combination of black and white. The floating shelves to the right can be used to display artefacts.

Here is another story you can read –A lavish home fit for royalty in Jaipur

16 interior design ideas that will make your hallway dazzle!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


