A serene and beautiful 35,000sqft farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar

Stone, wood and lots of space come together to make this farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar a beautiful place to relax and get away from the bustle of city life. Sloping roofs, an expansive meditation hall, stylish lighting and well-chosen decor accents are the highlights if this property nestled amidst green hills. A large courtyard in the centre and rugged stone walls lend rustic charm to the farmhouse, while each room offers breathtaking views of nature. The presence of ultramodern amenities ensures that you are always comfortable here. The architects at Mu Design have indeed done a splendid job with this project.
It’s hard not to fall in love with the charming location of the farmhouse, as it has been built along the slope of a hill. Naturally, the views it offers will leave you asking for more. Lush greenery all around makes for a refreshing living experience, here.
Lined with grey slate tiles, the sloping roofs of this farmhouse ensure countryside appeal and serene beauty. They allow rain to drain off easily too.
A large central courtyard ensures ample ventilation and influx of sunlight for this farmhouse. Potted greens and a clean pond add to its visual appeal.
The walkway connecting the two different parts of this farmhouse is a gorgeous affair in bamboo and wood. It is loaded with rustic beauty and is very well-ventilated.
After sunset, golden lights are switched on in different parts of the farmhouse to create a beautiful picture in the darkness. These lights brighten up the walkway magically too.
Rugged natural stones and cleverly positioned lights are the reasons why this rustic wall looks so wonderful. The effect is soothing and unique.
Spacious and wood-lined, the terrace opens up generously to nature, fresh air and sunlight. Cosy seating and greens make the space welcoming and peaceful.
Plenty of large windows bring in tons of sunlight and fresh air into the meditation hall. The hall is expansive and the wooden floor is warm.
The bamboo framework of the ceiling in the meditation hall lends tons of rustic charm to the space. The stylish pendant lights are a smart addition too.
Soft creamy hues, golden lighting and dark wooden elements make for a luxurious feel in this modern bathroom. The sink is uniquely shaped and the storage unit is very creative.
The Jacuzzi has been installed right in front of a large window in the bathroom for a refreshing bathing experience. You can soak in warm water here and wash away worries, while admiring nature’s beauty.
