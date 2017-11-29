Your browser is out-of-date.

A serene and beautiful 35,000sqft farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar

Justwords Justwords
homify Country house Stone Grey
Stone, wood and lots of space come together to make this farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar a beautiful place to relax and get away from the bustle of city life. Sloping roofs, an expansive meditation hall, stylish lighting and well-chosen decor accents are the highlights if this property nestled amidst green hills. A large courtyard in the centre and rugged stone walls lend rustic charm to the farmhouse, while each room offers breathtaking views of nature. The presence of ultramodern amenities ensures that you are always comfortable here. The architects at Mu Design have indeed done a splendid job with this project.

Location, location, location!

The side elevation homify Country house Stone Grey
The side elevation

It’s hard not to fall in love with the charming location of the farmhouse, as it has been built along the slope of a hill. Naturally, the views it offers will leave you asking for more. Lush greenery all around makes for a refreshing living experience, here.

Charm of sloping roofs

Roof top homify Villas Stone Grey
Roof top

Lined with grey slate tiles, the sloping roofs of this farmhouse ensure countryside appeal and serene beauty. They allow rain to drain off easily too.

Beautiful courtyard

The courtyard homify Villas Stone Wood effect
The courtyard

A large central courtyard ensures ample ventilation and influx of sunlight for this farmhouse. Potted greens and a clean pond add to its visual appeal.

Pretty walkway

Connecting walkway bridge homify Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs Engineered Wood Wood effect
Connecting walkway bridge

The walkway connecting the two different parts of this farmhouse is a gorgeous affair in bamboo and wood. It is loaded with rustic beauty and is very well-ventilated.

Jewel in the dark

The night mood lighting homify Bungalows Stone Grey
The night mood lighting

After sunset, golden lights are switched on in different parts of the farmhouse to create a beautiful picture in the darkness. These lights brighten up the walkway magically too.

Splendour of stone wall

homify Lean-to roof Wood Brown
Rugged natural stones and cleverly positioned lights are the reasons why this rustic wall looks so wonderful. The effect is soothing and unique.


Heavenly terrace

Nook in the Meditation hall homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Natural Fibre Brown
Nook in the Meditation hall

Spacious and wood-lined, the terrace opens up generously to nature, fresh air and sunlight. Cosy seating and greens make the space welcoming and peaceful.

Lively meditation hall

The Meditation hall homify Electronics Bamboo Brown
The Meditation hall

Plenty of large windows bring in tons of sunlight and fresh air into the meditation hall. The hall is expansive and the wooden floor is warm.

Stunning ceiling

The Bamboo ceiling homify Asian style conservatory Bamboo Brown
The Bamboo ceiling

The bamboo framework of the ceiling in the meditation hall lends tons of rustic charm to the space. The stylish pendant lights are a smart addition too.

Ultramodern bathroom

homify Asian style bathroom Ceramic White
Soft creamy hues, golden lighting and dark wooden elements make for a luxurious feel in this modern bathroom. The sink is uniquely shaped and the storage unit is very creative.

Soak in pleasure

Master bathroom homify Asian style bathroom Ceramic White
Master bathroom

The Jacuzzi has been installed right in front of a large window in the bathroom for a refreshing bathing experience. You can soak in warm water here and wash away worries, while admiring nature’s beauty.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


