A beautiful Hyderabad home worth Rs. 65 lakhs

To create a beautiful home, you don’t always need extravagant furniture or exclusive decor accents. The right colour palette and trendy designs can go a long way to achieve an inviting look. And this is what inspired the interior designers and decorators at Regalias India Interiors & Infrastructure, when they undertook this project in Hyderabad. The villa you will tour today is spacious and rendered mostly in beige, cream and wooden hues. Neat and modern furniture, soft and subdued lighting and minimalistic décor are the highlights here.
Classic high-backed chairs surround a large wooden table to make mealtimes elegant in the dining area. Indirect lighting concealed in the false ceiling along with embedded lights ensure a soothing and relaxed atmosphere here.
Soft neutral colours make this modern living area spacious, bright and airy. The stylish false ceiling, the cream and grey curtains and the beautifully printed cushions wow visually. Textured wall cladding on two sides lend visual depth, while the glossy coffee table looks glamorous.
The wooden partition between the living and dining is a beautifully crafted wooden affair. It allows light and air to pass through, without compromising the privacy of these two zones.
Soft beige and grey tones dominate this trendy bedroom for a cosy feel. Flowing drapes, charming lamps, stylish printed cushions and a single painting of a horse come together for a classy look here. We also love the textured panelling behind the bed and the modern settee at the foot of the bed.
