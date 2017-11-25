17 inspiring ideas for balconies and gardens

In this image, you can see the lovely seating arrangement, which can be used in the garden or in the patio. The round shape of the seating arrangement is what makes it all the more unique. The sea blue cushions on the seat to add to the glamour of the furniture. Another interesting feature of the setup is the object in a leaf—pattern on the wall. The total décor seems to be complete with this arrangement. The openness of the place adds to the overall beauty.