9 Vastu tips for good fortune in 2018

Vastu is the science of bringing positivity to the house with the help of architecture and decoration. That is why it is essential to consider these simple suggestions while you are planning to construct or renovate your home. However, in case you are wondering how to get fortunate in the coming without spending a lot. Then these basic vastu tips can also be of great help. In this ideabook, we are going to present nine easy tips that will allow you to enjoy financial prosperity and good fortune in 2018.
The master bedroom should always be situated on the southern side of the house. It ensures not only good fortune but also the great health of the owner of the place.
The main entrance of the house should always face the morning sun. In case your home is pre-constructed, and you are looking to fix this situation then creating an alternate entrance is also an excellent idea.
The north side of your house should always have an element related to water. It can either be a washroom, sink, or even a fountain depending on how much you are willing to spend.
Usually while creating a garden, we do not think about the type of seeds we are planting. However, in vastu shastra it is essential that you do not use plants that produce milk.
The ideal location to place your kitchen or cooking range is the southeastern corner of the house. It allows the cook to transfer all the positive energy and good luck into the food as well.
A spacious and airy living room is significant for every residence. It is believed that this sort of design allows positivity and good fortune to flow into your apartment.
While creating or decorating a house, make sure that you do not incorporate any open beams on the ceiling. They are believed to cause a depressing effect on the members of the family.
The colour of your room should always be pleasant. Shades of blue, green, yellow, and white are ideal according to vastu shastra. They not only give the space a relaxing ambiance but also good fortune.