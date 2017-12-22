Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 Vastu tips for good fortune in 2018

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Murali architects Murali architects Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Vastu is the science of bringing positivity to the house with the help of architecture and decoration. That is why it is essential to consider these simple suggestions while you are planning to construct or renovate your home. However, in case you are wondering how to get fortunate in the coming without spending a lot. Then these basic vastu tips can also be of great help. In this ideabook, we are going to present nine easy tips that will allow you to enjoy financial prosperity and good fortune in 2018.

1. Southern bedroom

Bedroom Design-- Raj residency Preetham Interior Designer Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Plant,Comfort,Wood,Rectangle,Interior design,Building,Paint,Living room
Preetham Interior Designer

Bedroom Design-- Raj residency

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

The master bedroom should always be situated on the southern side of the house. It ensures not only good fortune but also the great health of the owner of the place.

2. Main entrance

Exterior Ansari Architects Modern houses
Ansari Architects

Exterior

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

The main entrance of the house should always face the morning sun. In case your home is pre-constructed, and you are looking to fix this situation then creating an alternate entrance is also an excellent idea.

3. Water element in the north

water fountain lighting Land Design landscape architects Modern garden
Land Design landscape architects

water fountain lighting

Land Design landscape architects
Land Design landscape architects
Land Design landscape architects

The north side of your house should always have an element related to water. It can either be a washroom, sink, or even a fountain depending on how much you are willing to spend.

4. Plantation

3G HOUSE – UMA SURESH, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern garden Plant,Building,Property,Window,Fixture,Interior design,Vegetation,Wood,Wall,Line
Muraliarchitects

3G HOUSE – UMA SURESH

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

Usually while creating a garden, we do not think about the type of seeds we are planting. However, in vastu shastra it is essential that you do not use plants that produce milk.

5. Kitchen location

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The ideal location to place your kitchen or cooking range is the southeastern corner of the house. It allows the cook to transfer all the positive energy and good luck into the food as well.

6. Spacious living room

Living Room Kredenza Interior Studios Modern living room Decoration,Property,Furniture,Building,Interior design,Textile,Flooring,Floor,Living room,Comfort
Kredenza Interior Studios

Living Room

Kredenza Interior Studios
Kredenza Interior Studios
Kredenza Interior Studios

A spacious and airy living room is significant for every residence. It is believed that this sort of design allows positivity and good fortune to flow into your apartment.


7. No ceiling beams

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Murali architects Murali architects Modern dining room Furniture,Property,Ceiling fan,Picture frame,Table,Chair,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Floor
Murali architects

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

Murali architects
Murali architects
Murali architects

While creating or decorating a house, make sure that you do not incorporate any open beams on the ceiling. They are believed to cause a depressing effect on the members of the family.

8. Pleasant colours

homify Modern nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The colour of your room should always be pleasant. Shades of blue, green, yellow, and white are ideal according to vastu shastra. They not only give the space a relaxing ambiance but also good fortune.

9. Wooden furniture

homify Modern study/office Plywood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

The best way to create harmony and invite luck is by opting for wooden furniture. The furniture should be of natural tone, regular shape, and size. Also, never paint the furniture with striking hues of colour.

For more tips check out our ideabooks

An exquisite and spacious home for a happy family


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks