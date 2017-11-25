7 Simple ways to decorate a modern house

Everybody dreams of a modern house. However, choosing the right kind of decoration and accessories can sometimes be a little challenging. In case you do not want to hire a professional to decorate your house then the best option is to take inspiration from pictures available on Homify. In this ideabook, we talk about seven simple ways or tips, that you can use to decorate your residence and make it look modern.
The first thing to consider is the layout of your house. If you have a modern building or interior then that itself makes a big difference. In this image, we see that the designer has used a glass railing instead of a regular one which gives a contemporary touch to the place. Also, the LED lighting on the ceiling makes the area look bright and airy.
Another simple way is to opt for advanced looking furniture while decorating your room. Whether it is the design of the piece or its colour, both should be selected very carefully. For example, the couch used here is of L-shaped configuration which gives you enough seating area as well as a decorative touch.
If there is a possibility then you must consider creating an outdoor dining area. However, if it is not then incorporating big windows into the room can also do the trick. These windows can allow you to enjoy the outdoors view while having your meals.
To decorate a modern kitchen, you should focus mainly on the design of the cabinets and counters. Also, by choosing black or silver appliances, you can add a sophisticated and trendy look to the room.
One does not need to do a lot to design a modern bedroom. By creating a beautiful bed and a focal wall, the perfect layout can be achieved instantly. Apart from this, you can also give the room a fabulous colour contrast just like the one seen in this picture.
For a modern bathroom investing in right fixtures is a must. Other than this you can also create tiled surfaces to give the space a grand look. Opting for pastel or grey shades can give your bathroom a touch of colour without making it look messy.
In case you do not want to spend a lot on fixtures then opting for a white colour theme for your bathroom is also worth a shot. It will make the space look clean, well organized as well as spacious.
