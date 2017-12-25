Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 beautiful pictures of pooja rooms from 2017

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
mr reddy, DWG designs DWG designs Classic interior design & decoration ideas
Loading admin actions …

One more year is over. One more time we are in a festive mood, preparing to bring in the New Year with same enthusiasm as we welcomed 2017. The good thing about us Indians is that we always make a new beginning by offering our prayers and thanking God. Isn’t it? Let’s gear up to welcome 2018 by renovating our pooja space. Today we have compiled 10 beautiful pictures of pooja rooms from 2017. Get some inspiration from here and create a pooja space of your own for 2018. Let’s dive in for ideas.

1. Focal point of the home

Srinivas house in Bangalore , montimers montimers Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
montimers

Srinivas house in Bangalore

montimers
montimers
montimers

Modern architecture is all about integrating space elegantly. This pooja space has been built right in the middle of the living and dining room and also serves as the partition. Beautifully carved wood hangs from above making it look like a traditional temple. It’s pure and elegant!

2. Elegantly modern

3 bedroom residential project Alkapuri, Hyderabad., colourschemeinteriors colourschemeinteriors Minimalist living room Plywood Property,Building,Interior design,Comfort,Couch,Living room,House,Flooring,Ceiling,Shelving
colourschemeinteriors

3 bedroom residential project Alkapuri, Hyderabad.

colourschemeinteriors
colourschemeinteriors
colourschemeinteriors

Change is the only constant! Everything changes with time, even the pooja room. If you don’t have enough space for a proper pooja room in your home, don’t worry. Get some idea from here and make your temple in a beautiful art piece adorning the wall of your living room. It’s stunning!

​3. The colours of faith

Mantri Webcity, Duplex 3 BHK - Mr. Vishal, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern living room
DECOR DREAMS

Mantri Webcity, Duplex 3 BHK—Mr. Vishal

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

Colours play an important role in religion and faith. Red and yellow are considered to be a pious colour and are extensively used in temples and in all pooja rituals and traditions.

​4. Peaceful rendezvous with God

Temple Bells - Arati and Sundaresh's Residence, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio ArtworkOther artistic objects
Sandarbh Design Studio

Temple Bells—Arati and Sundaresh's Residence

Sandarbh Design Studio
Sandarbh Design Studio
Sandarbh Design Studio

Cool niche of the wall with pious colours on it, a simple pedestal, a beautiful statue on it, flowers in a pot and filtered light emanating from the stone lamp; it is a perfect pooja space to seat in peace and meditate.

​5. Temple made of wood and glass

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ES Designs

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

Four walls of glass create a peaceful abode for God. Exquisite wooden carvings of wood on the glass look elegant and enhance the mystic charm of the pooja room.

​6. Textures on the wall

homify Modern walls & floors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lattice work on one and rough texture on the other wall and smoothness and calmness all around; the beauty of this room is in its simplicity and openness.


​7. Rangoli on the floor

Puja Room Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Engineered Wood White Plant,Property,Blue,Rectangle,Textile,Interior design,Flooring,Wood,Floor,Line
Ravi Prakash Architect

Puja Room

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

Making rangoli is in our tradition which we especially do on auspicious days. Make everyday auspicious and place designer tiles with rangoli design imprinted on it in your pooja space. It will naturally define the pooja space in your home.

​8. Tinkling door

Premium Residence, Aayam Consultants Aayam Consultants Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Aayam Consultants

Premium Residence

Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

small but beautiful pooja room is made in the space between the two rooms. Wooden stand to keep the images, wooden floor with cushions to sit comfortably for prayers and beautiful door with bells hanging from it creates an auspicious environment with its chime. It is amazing!

​9. A serene corner

Pebble bay., Construction Associates Construction Associates Modern living room Gold,Amber,Art,Building,Wood,Tints and shades,Font,Glass,Metal,Chandelier
Construction Associates

Pebble bay.

Construction Associates
Construction Associates
Construction Associates

A small niche of the wall has been designed to be a serene and beautiful corner pooja space and it is simply mesmerizing. It is kept simple to make it look elegant. The hanging brass lamps and brass statues is elevating the essence of the space.

​10. Magnificently graceful

temple DWG designs Classic interior design & decoration ideas Building,Property,Decoration,Interior design,Architecture,Gold,Hall,Art,Floor,House
DWG designs

temple

DWG designs
DWG designs
DWG designs

Beautiful temple made of marble, calm marble floor, spectacular doors, warm wooden ceiling with marble dome and an amazing chandelier hanging from it; it is simply magnificent.

If you are looking for some amazing ideas to build a temple in your small home, then this ideabook is for you: 9 pictures of peaceful pooja room for small homes

5 small but stunning bathrooms
Which pooja room idea did you like the best? Do get back to us with your thoughts, suggestions and ideas.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks