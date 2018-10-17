Your browser is out-of-date.

7 pictures of pooja spaces in kitchens

KIRTI BHAWAN, APT Designs APT Designs Modern kitchen
In most of the cities in India now-a-days due to growth of of apartment living and shrinking spaces, it is a luxury to have a pooja room in homes. Not everyone could afford to have a room dedicated to God within their small home. But for most of us Indians, a cosy prayer corner is a daily ritual and almost every home has a pooja space. But creating a pooja space in small homes is quite a challenge and needs brainstorming to get some idea. Well… not anymore. Today we have picked up 7 marvelous ideas to incorporate pooja spaces in the kitchen. Take some inspiration and create one in your home.

​1. Pooja room next to the kitchen door

A pooja space sharing its wall with the kitchen brings prosperity into the house. Give that empty wall a leap of faith by building a beautiful temple there. The statue of God sitting in the middle of the integrated space will become a focal point of the space. Make it look beautiful since it is in the social area of the house.

​2. Modular pooja space

It is a pooja space in the kitchen cabinet. The corner of the kitchen has been converted into a well arranged pooja space. It is smart utilization of space and a great idea!

​3. A portable temple

The advantage of having a portable temple is that it can be kept anywhere and it will adapt to its surrounding well. This cute little wooden temple has secured its place beside the refrigerator. The intricate carving on the wood has given it a traditional look and looks elegant.

4. Pooja space between dining room and kitchen

Modern interior is all about integrating space.So why not get some idea from here and make a beautiful pooja space where two rooms meet. Here the pooja space is in the middle of the kitchen and dining area and is in complete harmony with the space.

5. An elevated Pooja pedestal

An elevated podium serves as a pooja space near the entry door of the kitchen. The drawers are used to store the pooja essentials. The red coloured laminate used on the back wall and stands has the solemnity of devotion in it. It will also be easy to clean it to maintain the sanctity of the temple.

​6. A wall of faith for Pooja space

You only need a wall to build a pooja space. The wall right at the entry of the kitchen is the beautiful Mandir of the home. A pious statue has been framed in wood and two wooden stands beneath it is used to keep the pooja essentials.

​7. Pooja space adjacent to the kitchen wall

Renovate your kitchen to make it into a beautiful modular kitchen and convert the space assigned for store room into a peaceful pooja space. A wooden room created within the room gives it a temple like form. The marble floor, glass work and beautiful shiny glass panel behind the statue looks amazingly beautiful.

Get some ideas to make your kitchen vastu compliant: 10 vastu ideas for your kitchen

Which of these designs is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


