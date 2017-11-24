Your browser is out-of-date.

11 common decoration mistakes made in Indian houses

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Gül & Emin Timur, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern living room
Our need for decoration comes from the desire for our home to look elegant, and most importantly reflect our identity. Therefore, we pay particular attention to the decoration, especially in the living room. However, we can still make mistakes if we are too careful about how rigid the decoration is. In today's book of ideas, we have compiled the 11 most common decoration mistakes made in Indian homes. By reviewing these images and their descriptions, you can also learn to find the faults in your own home decor.

1- Use of exaggerated color

Uygulanmış Projeler, Dİ-AR İÇ MİMARLIK Dİ-AR İÇ MİMARLIK Modern living room
Dİ-AR İÇ MİMARLIK

Dİ-AR İÇ MİMARLIK
Dİ-AR İÇ MİMARLIK
Dİ-AR İÇ MİMARLIK

Exaggerating color usually gives bad results. For this reason, research the meaning of colors and their compatibility with each other. Just because you like it, you might be tempted to use dominant and bright colors together, but be warned, it might not be a good idea. 

2- Team seats

K.K EVİ, Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Modern living room
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Usually furniture is sold in sets with the same color and style, but this is boring. We highly recommend that you stay away from the uniform furniture sets and try combining two different pieces of furniture instead. 

3- Dull colors make a dull living room

nrgn hnm proje, Ramazan Yücel İç mimarlık Ramazan Yücel İç mimarlık Modern living room
Ramazan Yücel İç mimarlık

Ramazan Yücel İç mimarlık
Ramazan Yücel İç mimarlık
Ramazan Yücel İç mimarlık

One of the most common decoration mistakes is to avoid using color. Pale tones such as brown and gray are usually preferred to avoid both risk and overdrive. However, this behavior only makes your home look boring. Even if you are going to use soft colors, be sure to balance it with something brighter. 

4- Place furniture according to the position of the TV

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Although you may spend hours in front of the television, the most important object in your living room does not have to be the television. Especially if you are using a small and ordinary television unit, it would be crazy to neglect the focal wall of the room just for the TV.  

5- Seats against the wall

Modern Villa, Damla SABUNCU Damla SABUNCU Modern living room Wood Wood effect
Damla SABUNCU

Damla SABUNCU
Damla SABUNCU
Damla SABUNCU

If your house is small, it is smart to put the seats against the wall to save space. However, if you have a large living room, it is very meaningless to put furniture against the wall just because it's an old habit. If you do not have enough furniture, you will create the impression of a very empty and boring room. 

6- Incorrect alignment of tables

homify Scandinavian style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you like to use pictures on your walls, be careful where you place them. The ideal position is the eye position. A downward or upwards position can distract the eye.


7- Small carpet

Mekan Tasarımı, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern living room
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

Another decoration idea is related to the size of the carpet. When choosing a carpet, make sure you measure the size of your room. Especially if you have big seats, a small carpet in the middle of the room will seem like a ridiculous conversation rather than a nice one. Not using any carpet at all is another option.

For more ideas and inspiration, here are 6 stunning carpets for your home.

8- To act without plans

E.E. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern living room
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

This heading  applies to those who decorate the living room from scratch. While the living room is supposed to be one of the most beautiful rooms in the house and is generally very well decorated, we observe a very basic one here. No matter how luxurious your furniture is, an unplanned hall can ultimately be ugly or incompatible.

For more ideas and inspiration, here are 20 easy and cheap decoration ideas for small houses.

9- Insufficient lighting

Khalkedon House, Escapefromsofa Escapefromsofa Eclectic style living room
Escapefromsofa

Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa

One of the subjects that is not over-emphasized when it comes to decorating is lighting. However, a room that is not sufficiently illuminated will appear gloomy no matter how colorful and beautifully furnished it is. 

10- Large furniture

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Again, one of the most frequently encountered decoration mistakes is to buy excessively large furniture. Remember to always choose furniture according to the size of your room, because the bigger the furniture, the smaller your living room will become. 

11- Using different styles together

Gül & Emin Timur, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern living room
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

Mixing different styles can give very good results and make the decoration outstanding as well. If you do not have enough information about the decorating styles you want to use, do not take risks. You can learn more about various decorating styles from our article titled 'Which decoration style fits your personality? Get to know 5 and decide.'

A Juhu residence draped in vibrant hues
Which decoration mistake can you find in your home? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


