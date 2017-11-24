11 common decoration mistakes made in Indian houses

Our need for decoration comes from the desire for our home to look elegant, and most importantly reflect our identity. Therefore, we pay particular attention to the decoration, especially in the living room. However, we can still make mistakes if we are too careful about how rigid the decoration is. In today's book of ideas, we have compiled the 11 most common decoration mistakes made in Indian homes. By reviewing these images and their descriptions, you can also learn to find the faults in your own home decor.
Exaggerating color usually gives bad results. For this reason, research the meaning of colors and their compatibility with each other. Just because you like it, you might be tempted to use dominant and bright colors together, but be warned, it might not be a good idea.
Usually furniture is sold in sets with the same color and style, but this is boring. We highly recommend that you stay away from the uniform furniture sets and try combining two different pieces of furniture instead.
One of the most common decoration mistakes is to avoid using color. Pale tones such as brown and gray are usually preferred to avoid both risk and overdrive. However, this behavior only makes your home look boring. Even if you are going to use soft colors, be sure to balance it with something brighter.
Although you may spend hours in front of the television, the most important object in your living room does not have to be the television. Especially if you are using a small and ordinary television unit, it would be crazy to neglect the focal wall of the room just for the TV.
If your house is small, it is smart to put the seats against the wall to save space. However, if you have a large living room, it is very meaningless to put furniture against the wall just because it's an old habit. If you do not have enough furniture, you will create the impression of a very empty and boring room.
If you like to use pictures on your walls, be careful where you place them. The ideal position is the eye position. A downward or upwards position can distract the eye.
Another decoration idea is related to the size of the carpet. When choosing a carpet, make sure you measure the size of your room. Especially if you have big seats, a small carpet in the middle of the room will seem like a ridiculous conversation rather than a nice one. Not using any carpet at all is another option.
This heading applies to those who decorate the living room from scratch. While the living room is supposed to be one of the most beautiful rooms in the house and is generally very well decorated, we observe a very basic one here. No matter how luxurious your furniture is, an unplanned hall can ultimately be ugly or incompatible.
One of the subjects that is not over-emphasized when it comes to decorating is lighting. However, a room that is not sufficiently illuminated will appear gloomy no matter how colorful and beautifully furnished it is.
Again, one of the most frequently encountered decoration mistakes is to buy excessively large furniture. Remember to always choose furniture according to the size of your room, because the bigger the furniture, the smaller your living room will become.
Mixing different styles can give very good results and make the decoration outstanding as well. If you do not have enough information about the decorating styles you want to use, do not take risks. You can learn more about various decorating styles from our article titled 'Which decoration style fits your personality? Get to know 5 and decide.'