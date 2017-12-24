7 examples you can copy for a better balcony

Balconies are small spaces that make up the outdoor social areas of homes… if they are decorated in a stylish and comfortable way. In India, most apartments and houses are designed and built with balconies, but these balconies are often left sloppy, idle, and sometimes even dilapidated, as if they were not part of the house. It is truly astonishing that our balconies are so neglected, especially since Indians love to spend time in the open air.
Whether your balcony is big or small, you can decorate the balcony as a second living space that you can use in good weather. The essentials are some furniture like a coffee table and chairs, some plants and some decorative accessories to brighten up the space a bit. The 7 balconies we want to show you today is a great inspiration for everyone to realize that even a small balcony can be transformed into a comfortable joyful corner, and that we can make huge changes without too big a budget.
Pictured here, we see an ordinary apartment balcony, it is not in a bad condition, but it does not seem to be used very much. There is a corner seat but it looks like it is not used at all…
Small corner seats combined with comfortable cushions and decorated with plants around it can make a huge difference to a balcony apparently. On the other side is a cute pot and a single seat. For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at our article titled 'comfortable outdoor seating ideas.'
The design team is about to change this empty balcony in the direction of the owner's needs and budget so that the space will become a wonderful living space. The change from the two chairs on the small balcony that looks like it will not fit in any other object to a cosy balcony is in the following photograph! You will be surprised to see how this tiny balcony has changed.
The design team completes the outline of this balcony by placing wood panels on the floor and the iron railings with a black-and-white elegant canvas. Using the contrast of black and white colors, the designer combines this harmony with dark wood to create a beautiful design. The balcony has also been made a useful area by adding a hanging barbecue table to the balustrades. Additionally, with a black table and cozy sitting bench, that empty balcony has turned into a lovely room. You can also benefit from some of these features when you are renovating your balcony.
This balcony is quite spacious, but left completely empty. However, it can be converted into a nice sitting area.
Here, the floor and a part of the wall is covered with new ceramic tiles, and folded glass is mounted on the upper part of the balcony as protection from the rain, so the balcony is semi-enclosed. The wicker seats add a nice natural feel to the space, while the ceiling fan adds more comfort. Now all you need is a lot of lush, vibrant plants!
In this example, you will see a complete change of the terrace. The former version of the terrace is completely covered with exterior wooden flooring. Even though it looks attractive and functional in this case, there should definitely be more decoration, because this terrace will decorate your dreams.
With its wooden floor covering, this terrace has become a paradise garden with elegant garden furniture and colorful flowers. The terraced roof garden furniture is very suitable for terraces and balconies since it is not easily affected by weather conditions like rain, humidity and sun.The removable cushions can also be easily cleaned and protected. A stylish umbrella for the sunshine and colorful cushions for the floor are preferred. Decoration is the main element that makes this balcony stylish, and there is no lack in this beautiful garden where colorful flower pots are used in abundance.
This balcony may appear to be decorated at first sight; because it is not empty or idle. Moreover, the rest of the open air has a positive effect. Plenty of pots and plants, a wrought iron table and chair set, and the floor is already quite beautiful as it is covered with wooden panels. But again, there is no warm, welcoming atmosphere on the balcony, it looks cold and unpleasant, it needs something more…
This place needed a little bit of life and this vitality was provided by the lush green plants. Artificial grass is laid in place as it is used as a playground for children. The wooden floors which were already on the balcony before are in very good condition, so it has been preserved in the area designed as a living area.
The objective is to change this boring balcony completely, which is unusual with its uneventful and neglected appearance, despite its huge size. https://www.homify.in/ideabooks/933589/before-and-after-a-balcony-completely-transformed
The balcony is now covered in white wood and has a clean and well-maintained look. The designers used white wood not just on the floor, but on the side walls and seating benches too. With its refreshing white color, this balcony feels like a holiday in a luxurious hotel. You can follow the transformation story of this balcony step by step in our article titled 'before and after: a balcony completely transformed.'
Finally, we will see a small, neglected balcony transformed into a lovely resting area. Take a close look from the floor covering to the balcony balustrades to appreciate the new balcony in the next picture.
The most important change made on this balcony is the change of the flooring and the covering of the balustrades with wood. Apart from that, the decoration with rugs, pots, ornaments, furniture and elegant chests has given this balcony a great vitality. The furniture and textiles used also add warmth and color to the space.
We hope you've been inspired by observing the magical transformations of these balconies.