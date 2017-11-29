Your browser is out-of-date.

A classic Ahmedabad residence full of earthy charm

Justwords Justwords
BUNGALOW - Mr. Rajesh , DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Front yard
Loading admin actions …

Old is gold even when it comes to architecture and interior design. And this lavish house in Ahmedabad is a wonderful proof of that. Classic wooden furniture, lots of greenery, simple and elegant hues, and earthy elements make this home inviting and relaxing. The decor is minimal and the lights are stylish. A large terrace dotted with vegetation and trendy furniture is the biggest highlight of this property and the ideal getaway after a tiring day. Different shades of brown have been combined with bright white for the colour palette of this house. To find out more about this creation by the interior architects at Designer’s Circle, read on.

Smart planning

LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Asian style living room
By integrating the living and dining areas seamlessly, an open and airy look has been achieved for this home. Inhabitants and guests can catch glimpses of the terrace through glass doors and windows.

Quirkiness

PLANTERS DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Front yard Flower,Plant,Wheel,Flowerpot,Petal,Tire,Window,Pink,Flower Arranging,Morning
This white steel planter on wheels is truly a quirky and unique piece on the terrace. The flowers are gorgeous as well.

Cute and nature-friendly

GARDEN SCULPTURES DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Front yard Plant,Flower,Plant community,Nature,Leaf,Green,Botany,Terrestrial plant,Natural landscape,Grass
The stone tortoise and snail lend adorable beauty to the terrace garden. Don’t miss the charm of the pebbles and the liveliness of the plants.

Wonderful integration

LANDSCAPE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Front yard
Glass doors set in sleek wooden frames connect the spacious terrace with the inside of the house. This allows both natural and artificial light to travel everywhere freely and creates an open and airy look.

Bright and classic living

LIVING ROOM DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Asian style living room
Smooth white walls and stylish lights make the classic living room very welcoming and cheerful. The furniture is a little on the vintage side and in different shades of brown for an earthy feel. An Egyptian painting on the wall and glass doors overlooking the terrace make this living area beautiful.

Simple but cosy

DINING AREA DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Asian style dining room
A round wooden table surrounded by elegant wooden chairs make this modern dining space comfy as well. A single stylish light above, and grey tiles on the floor add to the soothing ambiance.


Traditional yet trendy kitchen

KITCHEN DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Kitchen units
Rendered mostly in white, the classic kitchen is equipped with ample cabinets and a sensible island with inbuilt storage. The wooden beams on the ceiling add rusticity, while the deer head and artwork lend personality.

Simple yet soothing

BEDROOM - 1 DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Asian style bedroom
White and grey make for a simple yet chic combination in this bedroom. The single bed looks cosy, and the framed arts lend a personal touch. The large window is perfect for bringing in light and air.

Peaceful in white

BEDROOM - 2 DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Asian style bedroom
Spotless white furniture, soft white textiles and gentle lighting are the attractive aspects of this charming bedroom. The vintage look of the bed and Louvre doors of the closet are quaint touches. Contrast comes in the form of a patterned cushion and a floral artwork.

Refreshing terrace

LANDSCAPE - SEATING DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Front yard
Irregularly shaped grey tiles on the floor and lush potted greens make the large terrace refreshing and beautiful. The chairs look elegant and the lighting is soothing.

Connecting with nature

BEDROOM - 3(1) DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Asian style bedroom
This bedroom too is dominated by white and connects with nature and sunlight through large glass windows. A few quirky knickknacks and framed photos lend character here.    

Here is another story you can read –A beautiful and cosy home for a modern Indian family

Which is the most suitable material for kitchen countertops?
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


