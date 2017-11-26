Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and well-lit apartment in Ahmedabad

APARTMENT - RATNAKAR CALEDONIA , DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Asian style bedroom
Today’s home tour brings you a marvellous creation by the architects at Designer’s Circle in Ahmedabad. The residence you are about to explore is spacious, very fashionably furnished and rendered in sober and soothing hues. Trendy yet luxurious designs, ample lighting, and the best of materials make this home a must see. The common area is open plan and the bedrooms have enough floor area too. Minimalistic yet classy decor and grand marble flooring add to the attraction of this property.

Open plan living

LIVING ROOM - view 2 DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Asian style living room Furniture,Picture frame,Table,Comfort,Couch,Interior design,Houseplant,Living room,Flooring,Floor
DESIGNER&#39;S CIRCLE

DESIGNER'S CIRCLE

From this angle, you can appreciate the quirky wood and stone coffee table as well as the stylish chairs and ottoman in the living space. The wall with the painting is panelled elegantly and lends visual depth to the interior.

A different view

LIVING ROOM - view 1 DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Asian style living room Property,Furniture,Building,Picture frame,Couch,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Architecture,Hall
DESIGNER&#39;S CIRCLE

DESIGNER'S CIRCLE

Whites, greys and a hint of wood dominate the spacious living area in this home. Silvery grey curtains, luxurious sofas, and bright lighting make the space inviting and relaxing.

Ultramodern dining

DINING ROOM - view 1 DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Asian style dining room Property,Building,Table,Interior design,Architecture,Comfort,Floor,Flooring,Wood,Hall
DESIGNER&#39;S CIRCLE

DESIGNER'S CIRCLE

Uniquely crafted chairs in white with round seats surround a large table for stylish family meals. The lack of any interior wall between the living and dining zones make the residence look spacious and airy.

Trendy kitchen

KITCHEN DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Kitchen units
DESIGNER&#39;S CIRCLE

DESIGNER'S CIRCLE

Elegant cream cabinets and cutting-edge appliances are the highlights of this large and well-lit kitchen. The backsplash tiles are a mix of cream and brown, and look charming. The window allows ample ventilation and brings in natural light too.

Rich and earthy bedroom

BEDROOM -1 DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Asian style bedroom
DESIGNER&#39;S CIRCLE

DESIGNER'S CIRCLE

Rich shades of brown and copper make this bedroom a cosy and luxurious space. Silky bed linen, glossy curtains, beautiful furniture and vintage artworks ensure both comfort and aesthetic pleasure. The orange chairs near the window are stylish and allow you to chitchat with a loved one or read in peace.

White and black extravaganza

BEDROOM - 2 DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Asian style bedroom
DESIGNER&#39;S CIRCLE

DESIGNER'S CIRCLE

The colour palette of this beautiful bedroom is indeed classy in black and white. The bed is super comfy, while the marble flooring has a character of its own. The wall behind the bed has been artistically jazzed up for a unique look.

