7 pictures of a beautiful bedroom in a Gurgaon residence

Your bedroom is your sanctuary from the harsh and cruel world. It is a place where you can rest, sleep and indulge in passion with adequate privacy. So naturally, it must be a room that is aesthetic and comfortable. Today, the interior designers and decorators at Kay’s Design Lab bring you a modern residence in Gurgaon, where two young sisters share a charming bedroom. With trendy furniture and lively hues, this room is not just functional, but very inviting too. Smart planning ensures ample space for resting, organising and studying. Read on to know more.
One of the side tables for the bed boasts of quaint little objects like a doll, a green vase and a favourite book. These knickknacks add personality to the bedroom as well as create a comfy aura.
Pastel shades of pink and green make this study station a very stylish and unique affair. The lines are neat and modern, and there are ample shelves and cabinets for easy storage of books and accessories. Both sisters can comfortably work or study together here in peace.
A hot pink headboard with stylish detailing makes the bed very attractive in this light-filled bedroom. The bedspread is lightly printed and creates a very soothing effect on eyes. The bedside lamps in white look very fashionable yet simple.
The bedside table on the other side of the bed features a photograph of the two sisters and a charming candle. Note how the pink and white combination of the table complements the bed. The decor is minimal yet very touching.
This image shows how an entire wall on one side of the bed has been used to accommodate a closet with sliding white doors. This not only saves a lot of floor area, but also looks smart.
The study station has been so divided that each sister can arrange her books and knickknacks the way she wants. The white chairs with wooden legs look cool and are comfy. We also love the grey wall as the backdrop.
A closer look at the pastel green study desk reveals how glossy and smooth it is. The desk looks great with the minimalistic chairs and sleek wooden lines of the furniture. There is adequate space to organise stationery and laptops here. Don’t miss the pretty floral wallpaper that lends a feminine touch here.
