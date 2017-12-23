Simple décor for peaceful living in a Bangalore home

If you think of your home as your sanctuary – your escape from the rigors of everyday life – then this beautiful home is for you! It’s simple and minimalist decor invokes feelings of peace and calm. The colours are muted, the lines are free flowing and the overall effect is one of an uncluttered space filled with elegance and grace. This soothing home is designed by Architecture Continuous, Architects in Bangalore.
The colour scheme of the living room is muted and elegant and the marble flooring is a great setting for the dark wood furniture. A set of three hanging lamps are set in the middle of the room. The drapes are also seen to be in muted colours with a layer of white sheers.
The muted colours of the sofa and the white walls form a perfect setting for the bust of Buddha that dominates this modern living room. It sets the tone for the rest of the decor, all of which spells simplicity and calmness. The four wall hangings also gel well with the look.
The large wooden sofa has a simple but contemporary design and the dark wood of the sofa, along with the dark wood frame on which the Buddha bust is positioned lend a dignified air to the room. The marble top coffee table sports a horse sculpture which is also in line with the classy décor.
This view of the living room allows us to see more closely the small diwan on one end which has a majestic appeal. It is a large free-flowing space and we can see the dining area in the far end.
Here we get to see in closer detail the book shelf on one side of the living room. We can see that it also doubles as the entertainment unit. The unit in dark wood has a Zen style painting on one end that is a continuation of the tranquillity theme established by the Buddha bust.
The dining space flows from the living room but seems to be tucked into a private corner where the family can gather in peace. The open style kitchen can be seen in the far end while a large refrigerator and wooden crockery shelves are seen on the side. An elegant lamp arrangement is seen over the table.
The bedroom is on minimalist lines with wood being the dominant design element. The bed has a modern platform design. The flooring in light wood stands out against the wall panels in dark wood.
A plush leather armchair sits nestled in a corner, bathed in natural light from the window behind it. It is an inviting space where one can relax for hours with a book or tablet. The white vase is an elegant touch.For more ideas on inspired living spaces, stay with us on the next tour! 30 spectacular bedrooms that will steal your heart