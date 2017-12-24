Your browser is out-of-date.

10 beautiful pictures of home entrance from 2017

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
First impression counts and it last long. Entrance of our home is the introduction of our personality. Not just our guests but even passersby notice it. Let’s do something different to bid farewell to 2017 and welcome 2018. Let’s give a makeover to our entrance. We have brought 10 best among the best entrance designs from 2017 for Indian homes. Bungalow or apartments, we have something for all. Have a look for some inspirations.

1. The dramatic walk

An Indoor Kitchen with a View of the Outside, Vogue Kitchens Vogue Kitchens Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Vogue Kitchens

An Indoor Kitchen with a View of the Outside

Vogue Kitchens
Vogue Kitchens
Vogue Kitchens

Patterned floor beneath, shiny chandelier above, a rustic door, pure white wall, beautiful paintings of same dimension adorning the walls of the walkway and just a table with flower vase; it is modern, minimalist and captivating.

2. Navigating your walk

Casa Tucanes, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern windows & doors
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

The beauty of the extra large entrance door is enhanced by the pebbled sidewalk with green flowering plants adorning the walk. Floral rangoli design on the tile is very attractive. Bungalow or apartment, you can imitate this beautiful entrance in your home.

3. Music to the ears

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern garden
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion

Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion

Water dripping down the weeping wall made of natural stone hitting the bed of pebbles will create a natural sound that will surely be music to ears for the owners and guests. Build a small flowering garden around the fountain and enjoy the calmness of nature just at your doorstep.

4. ​A walk to remember

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

It is always amazing to walk amidst nature. And if the walk to the entrance is so green with shiny stones beneath your feet and pergola to let in the filtered sunlight; it will be a walk to remember.

5. ​Stepping stones

RESIDENCIA 02 - S. J. CAMPOS, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

A pathway made of mosaic tiles, beautiful landscape, ornamental plants adding colors to the entrance and uneven green curtain hanging to cover the façade of the beautiful house; it’s elegant.

6. Rustic charm of curves, motifs and colors

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern houses
TW/A Architectural Group

TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group

The rustic appeal of simple entrance immediately grabs all the attention. The beauty lies in its simplicity. Curvy doors with wrought iron grills, blue motifs on white wall and a lamp from the bygone era to light up the entrance; it is simply gorgeous.


​7. Brick and wood

La Nouva Residence, Ori - Architects Ori - Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ori—Architects

La Nouva Residence

Ori - Architects
Ori—Architects
Ori - Architects

The entrance of a small home can be made beautiful just by leasing your creative personality a bit. Play with the texture of wood and stone brick on the front wall and make it stunning.

8. Unity in diversity

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bright color wall, white textured wall on its opposite and glass wall between them, green color of the plants and pebbled path with stepping stones to guide you home; there is so much of unity in this diversity. Light from the beautiful lamps on the red wall further pops up of the color and the beauty of this dazzling entrance.

​9. Guiding you home

Frases Chulas de Vinilo, Petit Vinilo Petit Vinilo Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Petit Vinilo

Petit Vinilo
Petit Vinilo
Petit Vinilo

There is no confusion left. It is quite quirky to mark the entrance but it’s youthful and fun. Minimal is modern and attractive. Go for it but after giving it your personal touch and twist.

10. From the land of caveman

CASA EM FORMA DE ABRAÇO , pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Rustic style houses Stone White
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

If you want a low maintenance walkway to the entrance of home opt for this. The unexploited charm of natural stone in its natural form is environment friendly and innovative. It will connect you with nature the moment you step in.

Get some ideas to decorate the entrance of your home here: 17 ideas to decorate the entrance of your home

7 beautiful designs of small kitchens for Indian homes
Which entrance is your favourite? Comment to let us know.


