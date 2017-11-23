A fabulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment

In today's tour, we will explore a 60 square-meter 2 bedroom apartment, which has been given a contemporary look through a complete renovation. A great contrast was achieved in the decoration, with the dark surfaces adding warmth, while the white surfaces added refreshment.
Welcome to this modern apartment that is immaculately clean, brand new, simple and extremely stylish. Not one corner of this home was overlooked by the professional design team. Read on for loads of inspirational ideas for renovations that you can do in our own home!
Let's start at the main entrance door. The apartment has a dark brown wooden door. A very stylish door with metal accents on it, but the interesting part of the door is the side and top panel attached to the door frame, which has a separate compartment inside. There is also built-in lighting at the top, which form a whole unit with the door. This entrance hall is well furnished and well planned out, making it convenient and practical to store the necessary items like shoes and keys before entering the house.
Here, we can start to see that the house might be dominated by the colour white. The polished wooden surfaces and blue curtains and corner sofa give this living room a relaxed feel, while some gold colour on the wall adds some elegance to this space. The hard look of the furniture with sharp lines is broken with cool and warm colours, creating the perfect balance and the perfect environment.
From another point of view, we see that the living room and the dining room are separated by a half-panel with a bee-nest design. This panel is in the same color as the wall decoration we saw earlier. We see a dresser placed in line with the panel and a modern art portrait above the dresser.
Another observation is the ceiling height difference between the living room and the dining room. Both areas have different ceiling heights and the lighting and decor are very different. In the dining room, a rather simple and modern style is preferred. The modern white table is accompanied by 4 chairs with yellow upholstery. The decoration of the dining room is completed with the triple paintings on the wall.
We can say that the kitchen plan is also extremely out of the ordinary. In the kitchen cabinets we see a combination of a dark purple tone with white—both lacquered finish. During the renovation of the house, the kitchen was expanded by the demolition of some walls, but the kitchen appears to be in two pieces because of the beam in between. With a good kitchen plan, your kitchen is very unlikely to be messy.
We see relaxing gray and beige tones in this bedroom, and with blue and yellow colored pillows, this room has a bit of color. In this bedroom with the city view, the light colored curtains as well as the thick black curtains that cut the light completely are preferred.
When we look at the bedroom from this perspective, we see that a white bedding with grey accents is used. Sliding doors are preferred in this room because space is limited. On the wall opposite the bed is a polished television unit. For ideas on how to make space for a television in the bedroom, you can refer to 17 ways to incorporate the TV in the bedroom.
Many people who decorate the house in a minimalist style, an industrial style, or an ultra-modern style often forget to create a fun environment with vibrant colors, even if it comes to the children's room. But please repent! Rather than using only blue or pink colors associated with gender stereotypes, choose a unisex colour or decoration theme that fits with many colors and is fun! For more ideas and inspiration, here are some easy makeovers for your children's rooms.