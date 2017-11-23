A fabulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment

In today's tour, we will explore a 60 square-meter 2 bedroom apartment, which has been given a contemporary look through a complete renovation. A great contrast was achieved in the decoration, with the dark surfaces adding warmth, while the white surfaces added refreshment.

Welcome to this modern apartment that is immaculately clean, brand new, simple and extremely stylish. Not one corner of this home was overlooked by the professional design team. Read on for loads of inspirational ideas for renovations that you can do in our own home!