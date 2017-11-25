An exquisitely designed home perfect for an Indian family

Everyone dreams of owning a home- whether it is a decorated and ready home or it is designed and built from scratch. This home that has been featured is a modern and functional home. It has been designed bearing in mind the needs of a family. With a close eye on functionality and elegance, all the rooms in the home have been decorated with a sense of style and purpose. Using monochromatic colors, the house is everything that you would want and some more! Credit goes to the architects at Sanson Architetti.
With a consistent theme to use the black and white as the dominant feature, the designers seem to have created a space that transitions well from one space to the other. This unique home has the dining, sitting room and kitchen in one area but the design has managed to keep them unique.
Using the black shades in the leather sofas and repeating them within the false ceiling makes distinguishes the room from the other spaces. While Black and white can make a room look modern, using wood for the flooring has managed to soften the look considerably.
Using the unique technique of adding gaps and holes in walls and ceilings, the designer has attempted to create an illusion of more space. It works quite well to give a feeling of a larger and airy space.
The red does well to break the black and white theme. A window on the opposite wall is framed with the same color as the floors to give a consistent look, and a white console sits below it to create space and storage for your serve ware. A beautiful fireplace finds its way in the wall diagonally opposite the dining table.
Keeping the look formal, the main door is black. The space opposite the door is elegantly designed with cubby-like shelves.
The bedroom continues the modern theme with its black and white theme as well. The headboard seems to extend into the ceiling creating a unique and fancy pattern. The floor is wood but is broken by the black portion which acts as the base for the bed. A Tv rests on a white console at the foot of the bed.
Using dark wood tones has worked wonders in this bathroom to keep the look modern and elegant. The shelves under the sink and the tall wardrobe in the corner provide much-needed storage.
The black wall of tiles acts as a perfect contrast for the white sink and the bright red mosaic pattern created on the wall against the bathtub.
The bright exteriors reflect patterns from the ceiling. The black and white patterns stand out starkly against the night sky making it a beautiful sight.