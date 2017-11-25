An exquisitely designed home perfect for an Indian family

Everyone dreams of owning a home- whether it is a decorated and ready home or it is designed and built from scratch. This home that has been featured is a modern and functional home. It has been designed bearing in mind the needs of a family. With a close eye on functionality and elegance, all the rooms in the home have been decorated with a sense of style and purpose. Using monochromatic colors, the house is everything that you would want and some more! Credit goes to the architects at Sanson Architetti.