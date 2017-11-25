Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A simple but well-designed home in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Mediterranean style living room
Loading admin actions …

A unique home in every which way is presented to you by Decor Dreams, interior decorators and designers from Bangalore. This home is everything you would ever want in a casual, warm and inviting home. The choice of natural stones, tiles and bright colors makes this home look unusual yet stylish. The furnishing and the colors for the walls have been kept simple to allow the house and its beautiful look speak for itself.

Elegant Living Room

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Mediterranean style living room
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

The false ceilings with lights gives a wonderful warmth and glow to the room, making this space perfect for tons of gatherings with friends.

Classic Living Room

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Living roomTV stands & cabinets
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

The grey stone wall on the background is an amazing stylish and rustic look for the modern living room. Not only does it brighten up the room, but it gives a very earthy and rustic feel to the space.

Functional Sitting Room

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Living roomTV stands & cabinets
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

The room is stylish but does not compromise on functionality at all. The surround sound system, the Tv and the gadgets fit in well in the white console which looks elegant and classy.

Bright Kitchen

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Mediterranean style kitchen
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

The floor of the kitchen brightens up this space. Not only is it easy to clean and maintain but looks lovely against the white cabinets and the grey colors of the room.

Open Kitchen

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS KitchenCabinets & shelves
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

The cabinets and the shelves provide ample space, while the windows provide bright and natural light. The counter looks perfect as it provides a ton of work space for the meals to be cooked in future.

Rustic Look

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS KitchenKitchen utensils
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

The chimney and the cooking area looks both modern and funcntional.


Smart Kitchen

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Built-in kitchens
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

By keeping the cooking area separate from the work area, the space seems perfectly distributed while also leaving you looking at a clean and organized space.

Classic Bedroom

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS BedroomWardrobes & closets
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

Using whites is a clever idea to give an idea of additional space around the room. The extensive wardrobes provide ample storage space for clothes and accessories.

Spacious Puja Room

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS ArtworkPictures & paintings
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

The beautiful intricate wood work on the doors to the puja room is beautiful. The bell that hangs above reminds you of being in a temple.

Soft Living Room Space

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Mediterranean style living room
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

Keeping the colors simple, mustard yellow has been used as an accent color to bring out the beauty of the space.

Elegant Master Bedroom

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS BedroomWardrobes & closets
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

Keeping the designing to a minimum, this beautiful all-white bedroom is stylish, spacious and functional.

Stylish Bedroom

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Mediterranean style bedroom
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

The fancy wall work brings out the simplicity of the room. The blue sheets make the room look brighter and cheerful.

Functional Bedroom

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS BedroomDressing tables
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

The unique storage in the corner of the room converts into a stand which can be used to iron your clothes.

Fancy Bathroom

L&T South city, 3 BHK - Mr. Sundaresh, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Mediterranean style bathroom
DECOR DREAMS

L&T South city, 3 BHK—Mr. Sundaresh

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

The unique wall which hosts the towel hanger and the mirror is nothing short of interesting. It has a rustic and exquisite feel. The sink is supported by a storage in the form of a white console.If you are looking for more ideas to attract wealth, then check out this ideabook:12 Pictures of bedrooms for a cosy winter

रसोई की नवीकरण करने से पहले इन 7 आधुनिक रसोईघर डिज़ाइन को अवश्य देखें
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks