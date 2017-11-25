A simple but well-designed home in Bangalore

A unique home in every which way is presented to you by Decor Dreams, interior decorators and designers from Bangalore. This home is everything you would ever want in a casual, warm and inviting home. The choice of natural stones, tiles and bright colors makes this home look unusual yet stylish. The furnishing and the colors for the walls have been kept simple to allow the house and its beautiful look speak for itself.
The false ceilings with lights gives a wonderful warmth and glow to the room, making this space perfect for tons of gatherings with friends.
The grey stone wall on the background is an amazing stylish and rustic look for the modern living room. Not only does it brighten up the room, but it gives a very earthy and rustic feel to the space.
The room is stylish but does not compromise on functionality at all. The surround sound system, the Tv and the gadgets fit in well in the white console which looks elegant and classy.
The floor of the kitchen brightens up this space. Not only is it easy to clean and maintain but looks lovely against the white cabinets and the grey colors of the room.
The cabinets and the shelves provide ample space, while the windows provide bright and natural light. The counter looks perfect as it provides a ton of work space for the meals to be cooked in future.
The chimney and the cooking area looks both modern and funcntional.
By keeping the cooking area separate from the work area, the space seems perfectly distributed while also leaving you looking at a clean and organized space.
Using whites is a clever idea to give an idea of additional space around the room. The extensive wardrobes provide ample storage space for clothes and accessories.
The beautiful intricate wood work on the doors to the puja room is beautiful. The bell that hangs above reminds you of being in a temple.
Keeping the colors simple, mustard yellow has been used as an accent color to bring out the beauty of the space.
Keeping the designing to a minimum, this beautiful all-white bedroom is stylish, spacious and functional.
The fancy wall work brings out the simplicity of the room. The blue sheets make the room look brighter and cheerful.
The unique storage in the corner of the room converts into a stand which can be used to iron your clothes.
The unique wall which hosts the towel hanger and the mirror is nothing short of interesting. It has a rustic and exquisite feel. The sink is supported by a storage in the form of a white console.