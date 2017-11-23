7 vastu tips to keep the negative energy away from your home

It is the bathroom where we clean ourselves, both internally as well as externally. It is important to keep the bathroom vastu compliant too. Decorate it well, make it fragrant and fresh, choose a vibrant colour for it, keep the mirror clean and clear and always remember to keep the toilet seat down after use. Follow these to prevent draining out the positive energy and keeping off the negative.

