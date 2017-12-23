7 pictures of modern Indian kitchens

The modern kitchen is characterized by its storage spaces, its interior design and the optimization of the area dedicated to cooking and serving food.

Modern kitchens are sometimes modules that are assembled in the space intended for this use, however the most efficient are designed to fit the needs of the room and the owners of the home. In this book of ideas we will show you 7 different modern kitchen designs, some with daring colors and some more classic than others. Join us on homify to see these wonderful ideas for the kitchen.