7 pictures of modern Indian kitchens

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
homify Modern kitchen
The modern kitchen is characterized by its storage spaces, its interior design and the optimization of the area dedicated to cooking and serving food.

Modern kitchens are sometimes modules that are assembled in the space intended for this use, however the most efficient are designed to fit the needs of the room and the owners of the home. In this book of ideas we will show you 7 different modern kitchen designs, some with daring colors and some more classic than others. Join us on homify to see these wonderful ideas for the kitchen. 

1. Very linear

homify Modern kitchen Plywood Metallic/Silver
Although it is only a narrow space, this small kitchen solves its operation problems with a transit area where work is shared. Its modern design with closed cabinets and open shelving coordinates really well with details of bright colors that make the kitchen seem bigger than it is. 

For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at 6 small kitchen ideas for Indian homes.

2. U-shaped

Simple yet Classic Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen
Simple yet Classic Kitchen

A classic kitchen shape which is very functional is the U-shaped kitchen. It is the minimum amount of space needed for two people to be working in the kitchen at the same time comfortably. As you can see, the colors in this kitchen are much softer than in the previous one, with white and yellow colors alternating. The wood-covered floor gives warmth to this room, while the window provides natural clarity and ventilation. Finally, the artificial lighting under the cabinets is an added advantage. 

3. A color explosion

Mittal Residence, Colaba, Mumbai , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Eclectic style kitchen
Mittal Residence, Colaba, Mumbai

Is there a palette of colors that you can't imagine being suitable for a kitchen? How about if one bold color is used in the upper cabinet  and another bold color is used for the lower cabinets? Although these colors are strong, they look great because they have a matte tone that reduces its strength and brightness, so the kitchen looks perfect in red and yellow mustard. The ceramic on the walls is more classic, with a very simple pattern that is repeated, in brown lines on a neutral background. 

4. In an integrated space

Kitchen entrance design homify Asian style kitchen
Kitchen entrance design

Pictured here we see a kitchen spatially integrated into the dining room of the house. The sober colors, beige and brown, define the work and storage spaces. A novel detail is the drawers in different levels in the peninsula of the kitchen that serves as a separation from the dining area.

5. With an original coating

Duplex at Indore, Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Asian style kitchen Cabinetry,Kitchen sink,Countertop,Tap,Property,Sink,Furniture,White,Kitchen stove,Product
Duplex at Indore

The wall of this  kitchen looks super modern, with this original wall coating in black and white. Furniture and equipment are combined with the same duality of color.

6. Lighting under cabinets

homify Modern kitchen
This kitchen as well as being modern in its  design and use of colors, is very functional. Lighting placed under the upper cabinets, as we have said, is the best for lighting the work area while preparing food.

For more ideas and inspiration, here are 5 kitchen lighting ideas.

7. Pastel colors

KITCHEN Designs, DecMore Interiors DecMore Interiors Modern kitchen
KITCHEN Designs

Not all strong colors are appropriate for a modern kitchen. In this picture you can see how nice the pastel green color looks in combination with white. The result is a  modern kitchen design, which is refreshing and quiet, perfect for spending good times preparing food.

We hope you've been inspired by the ideas here. For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at 12 ideas to make your kitchen interesting.

Modern living rooms: 12 fabulous ideas for the wall behind the sofa
Which modern kitchen design do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


