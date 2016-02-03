A home with magic appeal!

The media/entertainment room with its earthy brown tones and a plush full recliner sofa creates a cosy ambience. Stretch out, relax with your loved one and enjoy your favourite movie on the wide screen TV in total comfort and privacy.

Architects Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris from Brazil have created a landmark with the Casa Flora with its boldly round and curvy exteriors and plush interiors to reflect a supercharged lifestyle with areas for relaxation and comfort.

