A home with magic appeal!

Architects Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris from Brazil add excitement and style to their designs exemplified in this magnificent Casa Flora with its flowing lines and imposing façade, a depiction of luxury lifestyle. They are masters in their field and specialise in the use of wavy flowing lines in the exterior and interior to break up the monotony of straight lines. Openness is fused with private spaces with the effect being one of welcoming the guests with open arms. These villas have depth, they have width, yet are harmonised by unified integration of various design elements into a unique aesthetic to suit its owner. Let's walk through this grand residence and get inspired!
Curving, flowing symmetrical lines of the façade culminate in points flanking Casa Flora with its imposing, grand frontage comprised of two tall pillars, the overall impression one might be said to be that of an eagle with its wings spread. Beautiful lighting enhances the overall width and feeling of spaces in this magnificent building that looks out onto a well paved landscape in front with a garden at the side.
A close look at the front reveals significant use of curved lines that add a dimension of space. Curved lines for the paving in front punctuated by straight lines of slabs broken up by a line of grass in between lead to a wide open patio at the front with a smoothly curving top and a metal balustrade above. The flow extends to the main glass frontage flanked by tall imposing pillars and then proceeds forward symmetrically, hinting at interiors that match the gracious exterior.
A closer look at the patio on one side with it´s shiny marble flooring and geometric ceiling perfectly complement each other. The ceiling has a circular form with embedded lights, flanked by yet another concentric circle with lights. The floor with its light circular pattern with a darker inner circle is an aesthetic rendition of space, a refreshing change from the usually straight lines employed in buildings. The flow of curves extends inside into the living room.
Vitreous tiling adds sparkle and reflects lights from the expanse of spotlights. A curving staircase with metal rails gently leads one to the living area dotted with lush sofas. In sync is a matching carpet, which, in turn, separates the living space from the dining area offset by well lit wall at the back.
The media/entertainment room with its earthy brown tones and a plush full recliner sofa creates a cosy ambience. Stretch out, relax with your loved one and enjoy your favourite movie on the wide screen TV in total comfort and privacy.
Architects Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris from Brazil have created a landmark with the Casa Flora with its boldly round and curvy exteriors and plush interiors to reflect a supercharged lifestyle with areas for relaxation and comfort.
