An enchanting nature inspired home!

Light shades dominates the kitchen with an island marking out the cooking area and the dining area. Use of dark grainy wood textures add a pleasing touch of contrast, the whole brought together with the use of hanging pendant lights below. It is chic, functional and a place you will love to spend time.

Architect Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris from Brazil have created a marvelous blend of nature and modern construction in the Casa Tambore, a place where your soul finds repose. Looking for some eco-friendly ways to organise your home? Then you should definitely consider this ideabook for it is sure to help you - Container home, An eco-friendly approach to living