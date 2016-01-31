An enchanting nature inspired home!

Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris, interior architects from Brazil have come up with a breathtaking refreshing design concept with their project Casa Tambore. Inspired by Nature, the curved lines of this grand Casa Tambore effortlessly blend with the gracefully flowing landscape outside, cocooned by greenery on the open terrace above. Step leveled construction, slopes and curves follow the line of the rolling landscape yet give a hint of the luxury within. So, without any further ado, let's step in and take a sneak peak into the residence itself.
Curved overhangs are the perfect contrast to the sloping landscape in front of this magnificent Casa Tambore. Glass panes from top to bottom redefine modernity and the railings add a rustic charm. The roof is designed to blend with nature yet retain its identity, this beautiful home is picture perfect, a haven and a retreat you will be proud to call home.
The garden is an extension of the curved motif adopted for the home. Spherical burgundy rocks dot the lush green lawn broken up here splashed with circular tiled spots arranged in symmetry with round shaped shrubs. The tall straight palms with their fronds provide a contrast to further highlight the curved and flowing lines leading to the sloping and rolling landscape. The beautiful landscape stretches in front of this lovely home. The garden is truly a piece of heaven.
The grandeur hall space is magnified through the flowing curved lines of the staircase with its lovely curved metal railings, the curved overhang and use of mostly soft muted whites. Blacks and dark browns provide a pleasing punctuation to the flow of light and the tall glass frontage amplifies the feeling of space, air and light in this gracious living space. The living room is a sample of what the other rooms hold in store.
Nature comes inside in this large dining area fit to entertain a lot of guests. Tall potted palms provide relief to the eyes and points of interest are generated by judicious use of red in flowers and in the gourmet room that can be seen beyond a tall glass partition. A large opening gives a magnificent view of the landscape beyond.
Light shades dominates the kitchen with an island marking out the cooking area and the dining area. Use of dark grainy wood textures add a pleasing touch of contrast, the whole brought together with the use of hanging pendant lights below. It is chic, functional and a place you will love to spend time.
Architect Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris from Brazil have created a marvelous blend of nature and modern construction in the Casa Tambore, a place where your soul finds repose.